Nicolas Kuhn leaves Celtic

CELTIC HAVE confirmed that Nicolas Kuhn has joined Italian side Como.

The 25-year-old German winger joined the Hoops from Rapid Vienna in January 2024 on a five-and-a-half-year deal for a fee reported to be around £3 million (€3.5 million).

Many media outlets are reporting that the move to Italy could see the Parkhead club earn around £17 million (€20 million).

Last season, Kuhn scored 21 goals in 51 appearances for the Hoops, helping them to the Premier Sports Cup and William Hill Premiership title.

The Parkhead club confirmed his departure on their official X account and said: “Everyone at #CelticFC thanks Nicolas for his contribution to the club and we wish him every success in the future.

“Thank you and good luck, Nicolas.”

Kuhn told Como’s official website that the decision to join Cesc Fabregas’s side was an “easy” decision to make.

He said: “I’m really excited to be here. I had a long chat with the coach and I can’t wait to get out on the pitch, familiarise myself with the stadium and play in front of our fans.

“The decision was easy: the project is ambitious, and I want to be part of it, doing my best to help the team grow and achieve increasingly important goals.

“The city is beautiful — a real film set!

“I’m happy to start this new adventure in such a beautiful place.”

Meanwhile, Chelsea forward Noni Madueke is on the brink of a £50 million (€58 million) move to Arsenal, becoming Mikel Arteta’s fourth signing of the summer.

It is expected that England international Madueke will provide competition to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in Arsenal’s wide areas.

Madueke’s proposed move across London has been met with criticism by Arsenal supporters on social media.

However, the PA news agency has been told that a fee, which could exceed £50m with performance-related add-ons, has all but been agreed with Chelsea, while the 23-year-old is keen to make the move.

Madueke, who made the switch to Stamford Bridge from PSV Eindhoven in 2023, would follow Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi and goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, who also joined from Chelsea, and Christian Norgaard in moving to the Emirates this summer.

Madueke scored 11 times for Chelsea across all competitions last season and was rewarded with his first senior international appearances under England interim manager Lee Carsley and his permanent successor, Thomas Tuchel.

Arsenal are still in the market for a new striker, with Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres believed to be top of the list.

The PA news agency has approached Arsenal and Chelsea for comment.