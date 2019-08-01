Arsenal confirm signing of Ivorian winger Pepe for club-record fee

ARSENAL HAVE LANDED their man — or at least one of them.

Ivorian winger Nicolas Pepe has joined the Gunners from Ligue 1 outfit Lille for a club-record fee believed to be in the region of €80m (£72.9m) plus potential add-ons.

The 24-year-old winger will wear the No.19 shirt at the Emirates.

Arsenal boss Unai Emery said: “Nicolas is a highly-rated and talented winger who was wanted by many of the top teams in Europe.

“Signing a top-class winger has been one of our key objectives in this transfer window and I’m delighted he’s joining.

“He will add pace, power and creativity, with the aim of bringing more goals to our team.”

Pepe scored 22 goals and made 11 assists for Lille last season, with only Kylian Mbappe (40) surpassing that combined total.

More to follow.