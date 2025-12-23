Wasteful Nigeria avoid a scare but classy Senegal too good for Botswana

ADEMOLA LOOKMAN SECURED a 2-1 win for a wasteful Nigeria against Tanzania in Fes on Tuesday in their opening Africa Cup of Nations match.

After the disappointment of failing to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, Nigeria coach Eric Chelle would have hoped for more goals given the opportunities his side created.

Star striker Victor Osimhen was among the culprits. He failed to score but could have claimed a hat-trick with better finishing.

Nigerian centre-half Semi Ajayi opened the scoring in the first half, before Charles M’Mombwa levelled soon after half-time.

Advertisement

However, Atalanta attacker Lookman struck the winning goal shortly after the equaliser to spare Nigeria’s blushes.

Group C action continues later on with Tunisia taking on Uganda in Rabat.

Earlier, in Group D, Bayern Munich striker Nicolas Jackson grabbed a brace as Senegal eased to a 3-0 victory over Botswana.

Jackson, on loan at the Bundesliga giants from Chelsea, struck either side of half-time in Tangier, with Cherif Ndiaye completing the scoring late on.

The victory took Senegal to the top of their table on goal difference, ahead of the Democratic Republic of Congo, who beat Benin 1-0 in Rabat earlier.

It was a predictable outcome to the first match of the tournament for both teams as Senegal are 119 places above Botswana in the world rankings.

Senegal and DR Congo, both former champions, are expected to fill the top two places and qualify for the round of 16.

Benin and Botswana will view their clash on Saturday as a must-win affair, giving potential victors a chance to fill one of four places in the knockout stage reserved for third-placed teams.

– © AFP 2025