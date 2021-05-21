Bernal heads to mountains in pink as Nizzolo sprints to Giro stage win

ITALY’S GIACOMO NIZZOLO sprinted to victory in the 13th stage of the Giro d’Italia on Friday before the race heads for the mountains.

Egan Bernal of Ineos again held the leader’s pink jersey before the the feared Monte Zoncolan on Saturday.

“Finally an easy day, tomorrow we have a hard day,” said Colombian Bernal, the 2019 Tour de France champion.

“Now we have to start thinking about tomorrow. You never know what can happen, we take no risks.

“It would be special (to win at Zoncolan).”

European and Italian champion Nizzolo outsprinted compatriot Edoardo Affini with Slovak Peter Sagan taking third place.

It was the 27th career victory for the 32-year-old Nizzolo but his first on a Grand Tour.

Ireland’s Dan Martin finished with the main bunch in 65th place and remains 17th in the general classification, more than seven minutes behind Bernal.

Nicolas Roche crossed the line in 122nd place, with his Team DSM leader Romain Bardet safely with the main bunch and in 11th place overall.

On Friday, the sprinters had their last chance to impress on the flat over 198km from Ravenna north to Verona.

The stage marked the 700th anniversary of the death of Italian literary giant Dante Alighieri whose tomb is in Ravenna, on the Adriatic coast.

