Sunday 6 December 2020
No let-up from rampant Rangers as Tavernier continues incredible goal streak

Steven Gerrard’s side overcame Ross County to extend their unbeaten run to 25 games this season.

By AFP Sunday 6 Dec 2020
James Tavernier celebrates after scoring for Rangers against Ross County.
Image: PA
RANGERS RIGHT-BACK JAMES Tavernier continued his incredible scoring streak as his 16th goal of the campaign helped Steven Gerrard’s men to a 4-0 win at Ross County and opened up a 14-point lead over Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic have three games in hand on their Glasgow rivals, but the pressure is mounting on Hoops boss Neil Lennon ahead of St Johnstone’s trip to Celtic Park this afternoon.

Tavernier now sits just one behind his best-ever single-season tally after scoring from open play for the seventh time this term to add to the nine penalties he has also converted. The Rangers captain also now has 12 assists after teeing up Kemar Roofe’s opener and a Callum Morris own goal.

Jermain Defoe came off the bench to mark his 800th career appearance with the fourth goal in the last minute as Gerrard’s men wrapped up yet another win to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions this season to 25 games.

“We have been together for a couple of years and everything is coming together really nicely,” Tavernier told Sky Sports.

“We always said we need the consistency after European games in domestic games. I’m very pleased we’re doing that but we’re taking it game-by-game and not getting carried away. It’s early days.”

County had inflicted Celtic’s first domestic cup defeat in four years last weekend, but there was not to be another shock to enjoy for the 300 County fans permitted to attend due to easing of coronavirus restrictions.

© – AFP, 2020



