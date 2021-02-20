No place for Shamrock Rovers II, Treaty United confirmed as new entry to League of Ireland

TREATY UNITED are set to feature in the League of Ireland’s First Division this coming season, after they were granted a licence to compete.

They become the division’s 10th team, joining Athlone Town, Bray Wanderers, Cabinteely, Cobh Ramblers, Cork City, Galway United, Shelbourne, UCD AFC and Wexford FC.

The Limerick-based side, who were founded in 2020 following the dissolution of Limerick FC, were represented in the Women’s National League last year and are now set to compete in the men’s second tier as well.

They take the place of Shamrock Rovers II, who featured in the First Division last season, but have not been named among the list of teams competing this year.

It has also been confirmed that Bohemian FC, Derry City, Drogheda United, Dundalk, Finn Harps, Longford Town, Shamrock Rovers, Sligo Rovers, St Patrick’s Athletic and Waterford FC will compete in the Premier Division for the 2021 season.

A FAI statement added: “Licences for the 2021 season were awarded by the Independent Licensing Committee on Friday. On receipt earlier today of the NLEC recommendation that the First Division comprise of 10 teams, the FAI Board then took its decision this afternoon.

“The SSE Airtricity Premier Division season will kick-off on March 19th with the SSE Airtricity First Division campaign commencing on March 26th.”