BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Saturday 20 February 2021
Advertisement

No place for Shamrock Rovers II, Treaty United confirmed as new entry to League of Ireland

10 teams have been confirmed to compete in the First Division in 2021.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 20 Feb 2021, 9:04 PM
1 hour ago 2,316 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5360963
File pic.
File pic.
File pic.

TREATY UNITED are set to feature in the League of Ireland’s First Division this coming season, after they were granted a licence to compete.

They become the division’s 10th team, joining Athlone Town, Bray Wanderers, Cabinteely, Cobh Ramblers, Cork City, Galway United, Shelbourne, UCD AFC and Wexford FC.

The Limerick-based side, who were founded in 2020 following the dissolution of Limerick FC, were represented in the Women’s National League last year and are now set to compete in the men’s second tier as well.

They take the place of Shamrock Rovers II, who featured in the First Division last season, but have not been named among the list of teams competing this year.

It has also been confirmed that Bohemian FC, Derry City, Drogheda United, Dundalk, Finn Harps, Longford Town, Shamrock Rovers, Sligo Rovers, St Patrick’s Athletic and Waterford FC will compete in the Premier Division for the 2021 season.

A FAI statement added: “Licences for the 2021 season were awarded by the Independent Licensing Committee on Friday. On receipt earlier today of the NLEC recommendation that the First Division comprise of 10 teams, the FAI Board then took its decision this afternoon.

“The SSE Airtricity Premier Division season will kick-off on March 19th with the SSE Airtricity First Division campaign commencing on March 26th.”

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie