Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Friday 11 November 2022
Advertisement

World Cup winner Nobby Stiles' family plan to sue FA over brain injuries

Footballer died two years ago having suffered from dementia.

27 minutes ago 353 Views 0 Comments
Nobby Stiles played for Manchester United, Middlesbrough and Preston North End.
Nobby Stiles played for Manchester United, Middlesbrough and Preston North End.
Image: PA

THE FAMILY OF England World Cup winner Nobby Stiles said Friday they were among a group of families planning to sue the Football Association over their failure to protect players from brain injuries.

Lawyers representing the Stiles family have accused several football authorities, including England’s governing FA, of taking insufficient action to reduce heading the ball in training and during matches.

They also claim on-pitch assessments of players showing symptoms of concussion are “not fit for purpose”.

Stiles died in October 2020, aged 78, having suffered from dementia.

He was found to have chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a progressive brain condition caused by repeated blows to the head.

His son, John Stiles, said Friday: “Since dad died, I have been part of a campaign to address the ongoing scandal of dementia in football in all its various aspects.

“This potential lawsuit is part of this overall campaign for justice for the victims, like dad, and for fundamental change in an industry that continues to cause the death and illness of thousands of players (professional and amateur, men and women) every year.”

Three other members of the England team that beat the then West Germany 4-2 in the 1966 World Cup final at Wembley – Jack Charlton, Martin Peters and Ray Wilson – were suffering with dementia at the time of their deaths.

And another member of the team, football great Bobby Charlton, whom Stiles also played alongside at Manchester United, was diagnosed with dementia last year.

While there have long been concerns over the safety of boxing, given the effects of repeated blows to the head, several other sports are now confronting the potential consequences of brain injury.

What are they
really like?

Rare insights on sport's biggest names from the writers who know them best. Listen to Behind the Lines podcast.

Become a Member

Former England rugby union forward Steve Thompson is one of scores of players in the 15-a-side game who have decided to sue a number of governing bodies for negligence.

The 44-year-old, a member of the England team that won the 2003 Rugby World Cup, has been diagnosed with early onset dementia.

Research published last month by Glasgow consultant neuropathologist Willie Stewart suggested elite players could be at a significantly greater risk of developing neurodegenerative diseases such as dementia, Parkinson’s and motor neurone disease.

– © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie