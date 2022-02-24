Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 24 February 2022
Noel Reid signs for London Irish on short-term deal

The 31-year old has been signed as injury cover for out-half Rory Jennings.

By Maurice Brosnan Thursday 24 Feb 2022
4 Comments
Image: London Irish
Image: London Irish

LONDON IRISH HAVE signed former Leinster and Ireland player Noel Reid on a short-term deal. 

The 31-year old has been signed as injury cover for out-half Rory Jennings, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the season following shoulder surgery.

Reid made over 120 appearances for Leinster during an eight-year stint before departing for Leicester in 2019. He then linked up with French Top14 side Agen ahead of the 2020–21 season. The club were subsequently relegated and are currently 12th in Pro D2.

He made his senior debut for Ireland when coming off the bench against Argentina in 2014. 

“We’re pleased to bring Noel into the squad following the injury to Rory,” said Director of Rugby, Declan Kidney. 

“He’ll provide good cover at fly-half and 12, complementing the other backs we have in those positions.”

Maurice Brosnan
@m_brosnan
maurice@the42.ie

