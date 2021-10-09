Shelbourne star produces moment of magic before scoring goal in FAI Cup semi-final

SHELBOURNE’S NOELLE MURRAY produced a moment of individual brilliance as she grabbed the opening goal in their FAI Cup semi-final against Galway WFC.

The goal arrived on the half-hour mark after a mistake in the Galway defence saw the ball come into the path of Murray who flicked the ball over two Galway players before drilling the ball into the bottom corner to give her side the lead.

Shelbourne are still 1-0 up as the game heads into the later stages of the second half, while Galway have been reduced to 10 players after Julie Ann Russell was dismissed with two yellow cards.

