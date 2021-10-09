Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 16°C Saturday 9 October 2021
Shelbourne star produces moment of magic before scoring goal in FAI Cup semi-final

Noelle Murray flicked the ball over the heads of two players before burying her shot into the bottom corner.

By The42 Team Saturday 9 Oct 2021, 3:39 PM
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

SHELBOURNE’S NOELLE MURRAY produced a moment of individual brilliance as she grabbed the opening goal in their FAI Cup semi-final against Galway WFC.

The goal arrived on the half-hour mark after a mistake in the Galway defence saw the ball come into the path of Murray who flicked the ball over two Galway players before drilling the ball into the bottom corner to give her side the lead.

Shelbourne are still 1-0 up as the game heads into the later stages of the second half, while Galway have been reduced to 10 players after Julie Ann Russell was dismissed with two yellow cards.

Read next:

