Leeds United and England legend Norman Hunter dies aged 76

Norman Hunter kisses his medal, presented by Prime Minister Gordon Brown in 2009, for representing his country in the 1966 World Cup.

Norman Hunter kisses his medal, presented by Prime Minister Gordon Brown in 2009, for representing his country in the 1966 World Cup.

FORMER ENGLAND AND Leeds defender Norman Hunter has died aged 76.

Hunter, who made 28 international appearances and was part of the 1966 World Cup-winning squad, was last week admitted to hospital with coronavirus.

Leeds said in a statement: “Leeds United are devastated to learn of the passing of club legend Norman Hunter at the age of 76.”

The statement on Leeds’ website added: “Norman was taken to hospital last week after being diagnosed with Covid-19 and despite continuing to battle and the best efforts of NHS staff, he sadly lost his fight earlier (on Friday) morning.

“He leaves a huge hole in the Leeds United family, his legacy will never be forgotten and our thoughts are with Norman’s family and friends at this very difficult time.”

Hunter did not play in England’s triumphant World Cup campaign as he could not break the partnership of Jack Charlton and Bobby Moore.

He made 540 appearances for Leeds and won two First Division titles, the FA Cup, League Cup and two Inter-Cities Fairs Cups.

He also played for Bristol City and Barnsley, managing the Tykes after he retired as well as Rotherham.

Speaking on Off the Ball last night, before Hunter’s passing, former team-mate John Giles paid tribute to “one of the best professionals I ever played with or against.”

“He is a top-class individual, one of the most humble people you could ever meet. Norman wouldn’t ever talk about himself, he’d never be bragging and he is just down to earth.

“I think he was always grateful too for what he had done in football.”

Hunter with John Giles at West Bromwich Albion in 1984. Source: S&G and Barratts/EMPICS Sport

Hunter was one of English football’s fiercest competitors in a bygone era renowned for its hard men.

His unflinching tackles earned him the nickname ‘Bite Yer Legs’, but there was more to the former Leeds and England defender than that.

Hunter, whose warmth and friendliness off the field belied his teak-tough reputation on it, won the Professional Footballers’ Association’s inaugural Players’ Player of the Year Award at the end of the 1973/4 season and the honour remained his personal high point in a trophy-laden playing career that spanned 20 years.

In retirement, Hunter worked as match-day summariser for BBC Radio Leeds for 15 years from 1993 and remained a hugely popular figure at Elland Road.

The club opened the Norman Hunter Suite at the stadium in his honour in 2015, but his legendary status had long been secured.

He is survived by wife Sue, son Michael, daughter Claire and grandsons Sam, Max, and Ted.

With reporting by Gavin Cooney