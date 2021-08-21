Hurricane postpones final round of PGA Northern Trust to Monday

Membership : Access or Sign Up
By AFP Saturday 21 Aug 2021, 7:32 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
THE US PGA Tour has postponed the final round of the Northern Trust tournament in suburban New York to Monday because of concerns caused by Hurricane Henri, officials said Saturday.

The Atlantic Ocean storm, which gained hurricane status on Saturday, is expected to make landfall on Long Island and has caused a storm warning in the area.

That includes the Liberty National course in Jersey City, New Jersey, where the first US PGA FedEx Cup playoff event is being staged, with the fourth and final round originally set for Sunday.

Due to the storm and related warnings, there will be no play Sunday and the final round will be staged Monday, with tee times for the 75 players who made the cut beginning no earlier than 7:30 a.m. Monday, according to a statement issued by the US PGA Tour.

Shane Lowry, Seamus Power and Rory McIlroy are all in contention while Canada’s Corey Conners has the early clubhouse lead on 12-under par 201 for 54 holes after firing a nine-under par 62 on Saturday.

The top 70 players in season points after the conclusion of the event will advance to the BMW Championship, which begins on Thursday at Baltimore, Maryland.

 © – AFP, 2021

