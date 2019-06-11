'He looks like her, no?' - Norway ask towering press officer to train with them ahead of France clash

Terje Skeie, head of media of Norway, Martin Sjoegren, head coach of Norway, and Maren Naevdal Mjelde of Norway during a press conference.

NORWAY HAVE DRAFTED in their towering male press officer to help prepare for the looming figure of French star Wendie Renard in their World Cup Group A showdown in Nice on Wednesday.

According to Norwegian TV2, Terje Skeie, who stands 1.96m (6ft 5in) tall, stepped into Monday’s free-kick training to play the role of the 1.87m-tall centre-back Renard, who scored two headed goals in France’s opening 4-0 victory over South Korea.

“He looks like her, no? We even thought about putting a wig on him,” Norway coach Martin Sjoegren joked of Skeie.

Joking aside, Sjoegren predicted that his team would offer up more resistance than the South Koreans.

“We have players who are better headers of the ball than South Korea and we are better one-on-one.

We know there’ll be a threat, but at least we have a plan for our defence on free-kicks.”

Sjoergren added that Renard — the tournament’s tallest player — was the “biggest threat, but not the sole threat”.

As for press officer Skeie, he remained modest about his abilities.

I have what it takes height-wise, and even more,” he told TV2.

“But I think they’ll have more trouble stopping her (Renard) than me in training.”

