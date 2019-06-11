This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'He looks like her, no?' - Norway ask towering press officer to train with them ahead of France clash

The move has been arranged as preparation for dealing with 1.87m-tall French star Wendie Renard.

By AFP Tuesday 11 Jun 2019, 5:23 PM
49 minutes ago 2,218 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4677918
Terje Skeie, head of media of Norway, Martin Sjoegren, head coach of Norway, and Maren Naevdal Mjelde of Norway during a press conference.
Image: Imago/PA Images
Terje Skeie, head of media of Norway, Martin Sjoegren, head coach of Norway, and Maren Naevdal Mjelde of Norway during a press conference.
Terje Skeie, head of media of Norway, Martin Sjoegren, head coach of Norway, and Maren Naevdal Mjelde of Norway during a press conference.
Image: Imago/PA Images

NORWAY HAVE DRAFTED in their towering male press officer to help prepare for the looming figure of French star Wendie Renard in their World Cup Group A showdown in Nice on Wednesday.

According to Norwegian TV2, Terje Skeie, who stands 1.96m (6ft 5in) tall, stepped into Monday’s free-kick training to play the role of the 1.87m-tall centre-back Renard, who scored two headed goals in France’s opening 4-0 victory over South Korea.

“He looks like her, no? We even thought about putting a wig on him,” Norway coach Martin Sjoegren joked of Skeie.

Joking aside, Sjoegren predicted that his team would offer up more resistance than the South Koreans.

“We have players who are better headers of the ball than South Korea and we are better one-on-one.

We know there’ll be a threat, but at least we have a plan for our defence on free-kicks.”

Sjoergren added that Renard — the tournament’s tallest player — was the “biggest threat, but not the sole threat”.

As for press officer Skeie, he remained modest about his abilities.

I have what it takes height-wise, and even more,” he told TV2.

“But I think they’ll have more trouble stopping her (Renard) than me in training.”

© – AFP 2019 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

