First Premier League goal for Conor Hourihane as Aston Villa rout Norwich

CONOR HOURIHANE SCORED his first Premier League goal on Saturday as Aston Villa demolished Norwich City 5-1 at Carrow Road.

Dean Smith’s side took a 14th minute lead through Wesley and the Brazilian forward struck again for his fourth goal of the season in the 30th minute.

Wesley wasted a chance to complete his hat-trick when his penalty was saved by Michael McGovern late in the first half after Kenny McLean fouled Ireland midfielder Hourihane.

It didn’t prove a problem for Villa as Jack Grealish got their third goal in the 49th minute and Hourihane made it four.

Douglas Luiz’s 83rd minute goal completed Villa’s biggest away Premier League win for 11 years despite Josip Drmic’s reply for Norwich.

Elsehwhere, struggling Watford remain bottom of the Premier League after a goalless draw with Sheffield United where John Egan, Enda Stevens and Callum Robinson all started.

