Molumby shines in Preston win, Keogh makes immediate debut for Huddersfield

It was a busy night in England’s second-tier.

By Gavin Cooney Wednesday 20 Jan 2021, 9:55 PM
Updated 52 minutes ago

JAYSON MOLUMBY CREATED the only goal in Preston’s 1-0 win over Birmingham in the Championship. 

The Irish midfielder’s driving run on the hour mark ended with his slipping the ball to Scott Sinclair, who rifled the ball into the net. Molumby has joined Preston on loan from Brighton for the rest of the season, and the result lifts Preston up to tenth in the table. 

Elsewhere, Norwich moved seven points clear at the top after they outclassed Bristol City to record a routine 2-0 win at Carrow Road.

Goals in either half from striker Jordan Hugill settled a one-sided encounter, with the visitors failing to register a single effort on target all evening.

Daniel Farke’s side dominated from start to finish, and a two-goal victory was the very least they deserved as they registered a third straight league win to further strengthen their position at the summit.

Swansea – who today signed Irish midfielder Conor Hourihane on loan from Aston Villa – are second having played one game less than Norwich, with Brentford two points further back in third after a 1-0 win over Luton Town. Irish U19 attacker Alex Gilbert was included on the Brentford bench, but was ultimately left sitting on it and thus did not make his Championship debut.

Further down the league, Richard Keogh made an immediate debut for Huddersfield Town following his transfer from League One MK Dons in their 1-0 loss to Millwall. The game’s decisive goal was Scott Malone’s, and arrived just four minutes into the game. Troy Parrott was an unused substitute for Millwall, though Irish U21 international Dan McNamara played the first 75 minutes for the Lions. 

QPR beat Cardiff 1-0, while Chris Hughton’s Nottingham Forest were beaten 2-1 at home to Middlesbrough. 

With reporting by PA

Gavin Cooney
@gcooney93
gavincooney@the42.ie

