This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 14 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pukki's late strike edges Norwich closer to Premier League return

The Finnish international scored in the last 10 minutes to secure a 1-1 draw against Wigan.

By AFP Sunday 14 Apr 2019, 4:29 PM
19 minutes ago 495 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4591562
Teemu Pukki scores Norwich's only goal against Wigan this afternoon.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Teemu Pukki scores Norwich's only goal against Wigan this afternoon.
Teemu Pukki scores Norwich's only goal against Wigan this afternoon.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

PROLIFIC STRIKER TEEMU Pukki’s 27th goal of the season edged Norwich closer to a return to the Premier League as they came from 1-0 down to draw 1-1 with Championship strugglers Wigan.

The 29-year-old Finnish international’s delightful finish nine minutes from time gives Norwich a four-point advantage over Leeds United with four games remaining.

Leeds — seeking a return to the Premier League for the first time in 15 years — moved into the second and last automatic promotion spot on Saturday due to a deserved 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

Wednesday’s city rivals Sheffield United had been held to a 1-1 draw on Saturday leaving them three points adrift of Leeds.

Leeds had been the big winners of the week in the enthralling battle for promotion having won two on the trot whilst Norwich and United dropped four points.

Norwich, though, remain in the box seat and require just six more points from their remaining four games to go back up to the Premier League.

Wigan Athletic v Norwich City - Sky Bet Championship - DW Stadium Reece James' penalty opened the scoring for Wigan. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

“We were struggling a lot today, it was a hard, hard game so it was important to come out with at least one point,” Pukki told Sky Sports.

I don’t think it’s comfortable. We just need to keep going and it’s good we have a game on Friday (they host Sheffield Wednesday) so we can keep winning again.”

Wigan had broken the deadlock as half-time neared. – Ben Godfrey penalised for hand ball

Reece James made no mistake from the spot — although ‘keeper Tim Krul went the right way and got a hand to it — for his second goal in three games.

The hosts went close to doubling their advantage in the 65th minute on the counter-attack — after Pukki’s appeals for a penalty had been turned down — saw Leon Clarke turn the Norwich defence inside out but Canaries goalkeeper Krul denied him by getting the slightest of touches to his shot to deflect it away for a corner.

James also went close first with a superb long range effort which just scraped the bar and then with a freekick although Norwich too had their moments largely through Pukki.

However, having wasted a few chances Pukki made no mistake when found by Kenny McLean, he outpaced a defender and cooly slid it right-footed past Wigan goalkeeper Christian Walton.

Wigan thought they had taken the three points in time added on but Leon Clarke was adjudged to be offside.

James though was content to have at least a point against the table toppers and give them a two point advantage over third from bottom Rotherham.

Millwall and Reading are also embroiled in the fight to avoid filling the final relegation spot — Bolton look destined to join Ipswich Town in the third tier as they are 10 points adrift of safety.

“The league table is there but anyone can beat anyone,” James told Sky Sports.

“That’s why it’s a fantastic league.

Points in this league are massive when you’re down there fighting.”

© – AFP 2019

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie