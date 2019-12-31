Norwich City boss reckons they need 'a miracle' to stay in the Premier League

NORWICH CITY WILL fight until the last game of the season but need a miracle to retain their Premier League status, said the bottom side’s manager Daniel Farke today.

The 43-year-old German guided the Canaries to promotion last term but, despite a stunning win over defending champions Manchester City, they have struggled.

They go into Wednesday’s match with Crystal Palace six points adrift of safety but on the back of an encouraging 2-2 draw in their last game with Tottenham Hotspur.

“Each and every game we have to prepare to win some points,” said Farke at his eve-of-match press conference.

“We were the biggest favourite for position 20 (bottom) in this league before the season started and we had bad luck in so many topics in the first half of the season — topics like VAR decisions, topics like injury crisis and unlucky results.

“To be there after the first half of the season with 13 points out of 20 games, let’s be honest — it will be a miracle to stay in the league for next season.”

Farke, whose side have been praised for its free attacking style, but the defence has been their Achilles heel, conceding 40 goals in 20 league games, said his squad would certainly do their utmost to make that miracle happen.

“But one thing is for sure, don’t underestimate the attitude and the spirit of my lads,” he said. “These lads will work their socks off in order to create that.

“I can’t guarantee we will stay in this league but I can guarantee we will fight until the last game. It is another great opportunity against Crystal Palace to win some points here at home.”

