This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 31 December, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Norwich City boss reckons they need 'a miracle' to stay in the Premier League

The struggling Canaries have taken just 13 points from their 20 games so far this season.

By AFP Tuesday 31 Dec 2019, 4:19 PM
53 minutes ago 1,006 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4950576
Norwich City manager Daniel Farke.
Image: Joe Giddens
Norwich City manager Daniel Farke.
Norwich City manager Daniel Farke.
Image: Joe Giddens

NORWICH CITY WILL fight until the last game of the season but need a miracle to retain their Premier League status, said the bottom side’s manager Daniel Farke today.

The 43-year-old German guided the Canaries to promotion last term but, despite a stunning win over defending champions Manchester City, they have struggled.

They go into Wednesday’s match with Crystal Palace six points adrift of safety but on the back of an encouraging 2-2 draw in their last game with Tottenham Hotspur.

“Each and every game we have to prepare to win some points,” said Farke at his eve-of-match press conference.

“We were the biggest favourite for position 20 (bottom) in this league before the season started and we had bad luck in so many topics in the first half of the season — topics like VAR decisions, topics like injury crisis and unlucky results.

“To be there after the first half of the season with 13 points out of 20 games, let’s be honest — it will be a miracle to stay in the league for next season.”

Farke, whose side have been praised for its free attacking style, but the defence has been their Achilles heel, conceding 40 goals in 20 league games, said his squad would certainly do their utmost to make that miracle happen.

“But one thing is for sure, don’t underestimate the attitude and the spirit of my lads,” he said. “These lads will work their socks off in order to create that.

“I can’t guarantee we will stay in this league but I can guarantee we will fight until the last game. It is another great opportunity against Crystal Palace to win some points here at home.” 

© – AFP, 2019

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie