This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Saturday 2 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Norwich batter Leeds in top-of-the-table clash at Elland Road

It was a nightmare showdown at the summit of the Championship for Marcelo Bielsa.

By The42 Team Saturday 2 Feb 2019, 7:26 PM
1 hour ago 5,081 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4473901
Pontus Jansson scores a goal that is then disallowed for a foul.
Image: Mike Egerton
Pontus Jansson scores a goal that is then disallowed for a foul.
Pontus Jansson scores a goal that is then disallowed for a foul.
Image: Mike Egerton

LEEDS UNITED RELINQUISHED their grip on top spot in the Championship as Mario Vrancic scored a double to help Norwich City claim an impressive 3-1 win at Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side relied on a late comeback against Rotherham United to secure the points in their last outing, but Leeds had no such luck against a rugged Norwich on Saturday, with Vrancic and Teemu Pukki doing the damage.

Vrancic got things started with a wicked free-kick five minutes in, and the midfielder played a crucial role in Norwich’s second 30 minutes later.

With Leeds having squandered possession deep in their own half, Marco Stiepermann kept his cool to tee up Vrancic, whose deflected strike presented Pukki with a simple finish.

Mateusz Klich and Ezgjan Alioski had gone close to restoring parity shortly before Pukki’s goal, and the latter would have set up a grandstand finish if not for a fine block by Maximillian Aarons.

And Norwich, now unbeaten in 13 consecutive away games, made their good fortune count – Vrancic on hand to double his tally and ensure that the Canaries leapfrogged their hosts into first place, with Patrick Bamford’s stoppage-time header proving a mere consolation.

Simon Zebo joins Gavan and Murray for a special live recording of the podcast in Dublin’s Liberty Hall Theatre to preview Ireland’s Six Nations opener against England:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Reid grabs brace against Bournemouth as Cardiff salutes Sala
    Reid grabs brace against Bournemouth as Cardiff salutes Sala
    Pochettino bemoans Spurs' schedule as 'massive disadvantage'
    Rangers win four penalties in rout of St Mirren
    IRELAND
    Henshaw endures tough evening after Schmidt opts for fullback switch
    Henshaw endures tough evening after Schmidt opts for fullback switch
    Ireland battered by England as Grand Slam defence ends at first hurdle
    As it happened: Ireland v England, Six Nations
    ENGLAND
    How did you rate Ireland in their humbling home loss to England?
    How did you rate Ireland in their humbling home loss to England?
    Ireland's showdown with England the perfect Six Nations starter
    'He’s a big game player' - Cooney ready for possible Six Nations debut

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie