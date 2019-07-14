This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Djokovic beats Federer in longest-ever Wimbledon final for fifth title

The world number one moves to 16 Grand Slam wins after another Centre Court classic.

By Ryan Bailey Sunday 14 Jul 2019, 7:11 PM
10 minutes ago 3,123 Views 10 Comments
NOVAK DJOKOVIC EVENTUALLY broke Roger Federer’s resistance to edge another epic five-set, four-hour 55 minutes Centre Court showdown and win his fifth Wimbledon title in the longest-ever final at SW19.

The world number one conjured a superb rearguard action to save two championship points deep in the fifth set, before his relentless power-hitting earned him his 16th Grand Slam singles title, 7-6, 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 13-12 [7-3].

Djokovic reigned supreme on Centre Court again.

Djokovic is the first man since 1948 to save championship points in the final and go on to win. 

Djokovic has now beaten the Swiss great in each of their three SW19 final showdowns, as the Serb defended the crown he won last year to add to the Australian Open he won earlier in 2019.

In winning his fifth Wimbledon title, Djokovic moves level with Björn Borg on the All-England Club honours board, two behind Pete Sampras and three behind Federer.

More to follow… 

