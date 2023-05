UPMC NOWLAN Park in Kilkenny has been confirmed as the venue for Dublin’s All-Ireland SFC Round 2 tie against Kildare.

The match will take place on 3 June.

Further details on the fixture have yet to be confirmed.

Kildare have nominated the venue as their ‘home’ ground, with St Conleth’s Park currently undergoing redevelopment.

It won’t be the first time of late that the sides have met, with Dublin prevailing 0-14 to 0-12 in the Leinster semi-final last month.