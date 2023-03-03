St Conleth’s Park closing for 18 months as €17.5m redevelopment confirmed

CONSTRUCTION WORK ON a new 15,000-capacity St Conleth’s Park will begin later this month.

The Newbridge grounds will be closed for 18 months to allow for the €17.5m redevelopment, with a reopening date anticipated in time for the Kildare county finals in autumn 2024.

Kildare will play some home games “outside the county” while St Conleth’s Park is being redeveloped, according to Mick Gorman, Kildare GAA chairperson.

The county board will have to make alternative arrangements for their home games in the 2023 and 2024 All-Ireland championships, as well as sourcing different venues for the 2024 National League and 2023 county finals.

Advertisement

The main contract for the redevelopment project, to be undertaken by the Elliott Group, was signed on Thursday night and comes at a cost of €12.9m plus VAT.

The existing stand and dressing room block will be demolished, to be replaced by a new 3,000-seater stand which will include dressing rooms, shops, and a Club Kildare Lounge. A new entrance plaza and state-of-the-art floodlights will also be installed.

The pitch will be relaid as part of the development and extended to dimensions of 145m x 85m, with an irrigation system put in place.

A €4m contribution to the project has come from the Government’s Immigrant Investor Programme Scheme, with support also coming from a Large Scale Sports Infrastructure Fund grant of €4.875m, the GAA’s Central Council, and Leinster GAA.

The balance of the funding is being provided by Kildare GAA’s savings and €2m in bank loans.

The last game at the stadium before it closes for construction will be the final round of the Allianz Football League between Kildare and Meath on Sunday, March 26.

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

“It is a momentous day for County Kildare,” said Gorman.

“We have been working on this project for several years and have encountered many obstacles and delays compounded by Covid and rising inflation.

“We have persevered and have finally succeeded in achieving this significant milestone. This will be a major step forward for Kildare GAA and also for the town of Newbridge.”

Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.