Cluxton returns as Dublin survive Kildare test in Leinster semi-final

Dublin 0-14

Kildare 0-12

DUBLIN’S BID FOR their 13th Leinster senior football championship crown remains intact after a two-point semi-final win over Kildare.

The Lilywhites pushed Dessie Farrell’s side all the way at Croke Park, but the Dubs came from four points down to progress to the decider against Louth.

Dublin led for the first time in the 64th minute, substitute Cormac Costello pointing a free to make it 0-13 to 0-12. Lorcan O’Dell sealed the win in the 71st.

Kildare led 0-8 to 0-6 at half time. Darragh Kirwan opened the scoring with two minutes on the clock, before the returning Stephen Cluxton was called into action with a signature one-on-one save.

Paul Mannion was Dublin’s main scoring outlet in the first half, with three varied points from play, but Farrell’s side were slow in their build-up and Kildare capitalised on that.

More to follow…

Scorers for Dublin: Paul Mannion 0-3, Con O’Callaghan 0-2 (1f), Ciarán Kilkenny, Ross McGarry, Seán Bugler, Colm Basquel, Lee Gannon, Cian Murphy, Jack McCaffrey, Cormac Costello, (1f), Lorcan O’Dell all 0-1

Scorers for Kildare: Paddy Woodgate 0-4 (2f, 1 ’45), Jack Robinson 0-3 (3f), Darragh Kirwan and Ben McCormack both 0-2, Neil Flynn 0-1

Dublin

16. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)

2. Daire Newcombe (Lucan Sarsfields), 3. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf), 25. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

5. Lee Gannon (Whitehall Colmcille), 6. Cian Murphy (Thomas Davis), 20. Tom Latif (St Jude’s)

8 Brian Fenton (Raheny), 9. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

10. Ross McGarry (Ballyboden St Enda’s), 11. Seán Bugler (St Oliver Plunketts ER), 12. Ciaran Kilkenny (Castleknock)

13 Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes) 14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala), 15. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

Subs

17. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille) for Ross McGarry (HT)

7. Jack McCaffrey (Clontarf) for Tom Lahiff (HT)

21. Lorcan O’Dell (Templeogue Synge Street) for Colm Basquel (49)

26. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams) for Paul Mannion (57)

23. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams) for Seán Bugler (64)

Kildare

1. Mark Donnellan (Maynooth)

2. Eoin Doyle (Naas), 3. Shea Ryan (Sarsfields), 18. Mick O’Grady (Celbridge)

5. David Hyland (Athy), 6. Kevin Flynn (Celbridge), 7. Jack Sargent (Eadstown)

8. Kevin O’Callaghan (Celbridge), 9. Aaron Masterson (Moorefield)

24. Paddy McDermott (Naas), 11. Ben McCormack (Sarsfields), 12. Alex Beirne (Naas)

13. Jack Robinson (Clogherinkoe), 14. Darragh Kirwan (Naas), 15. Paddy Woodgate (Raheens)

Subs

25. Paul Cribbin (Johnstownbridge) for Alex Beirne (45)

23. Neil Flynn (Maynooth) for Jack Robinson (48)

21. Daniel Flynn (Johnstownbridge) for Darragh Kirwan (56)

19. Kevin Feely (Athy) for Aaron Masterson (62)

22. Jimmy Hyland (Ballyteague) for Ben McCormack (68)

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Longford).