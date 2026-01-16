Loughlin and Wallace impress as Westmeath rally from eight points down to clinch O'Byrne Cup

Westmeath 1-18

Kildare 1-16

Paul Keane reports from St.Conleth’s Park, Newbridge

MATCH WINNER LUKE Loughlin and the inspired Ronan Wallace underlined the value of two-point scores as Westmeath captured the O’Byrne Cup title in dramatic circumstances.

Behind by 0-8 to 1-13 with just 16 minutes remaining, visiting Westmeath reeled off no less than five two-pointers, along with a goal from Man of the Match Wallace, to turn a dire situation into a fifth title win.

Westmeath drilled six two-pointers overall with Tailteann Cup All-Star Loughlin firing over three of those.

But Wallace outdid him with a quite incredible display, finishing with 1-7 from his wing-back position, a haul that included three two-pointers and the 48th minute goal that really ignited Westmeath.

It’s a terrific start to life under new manager Mark McHugh and augurs well ahead of Sunday week’s National League Division 3 opener against Sligo.

Aside from lifting a rare piece of silverware, it was also a useful three-game campaign from the point of view of assessing new talents like Harry Niall while there was a welcome return for former AFL player Ray Connellan.

Kildare will be disappointed to let slip such a big lead, particularly on home soil where they hadn’t been beaten in a competitive game since the ground was reopened after redevelopment work.

But it was more precious game time for Brian Flanagan’s young side with goalscorer Liam Kelly and Ben Loakman, who hit 1-3 between them, coming off last year’s U-20 team and several more starters coming from the successful U-20 sides that Flanagan managed in 2022 and 2023.

Kildare simply have to move on following the retirements of David Hyland, Daniel Flynn, Mick O’Grady and Niall Kelly while key figures like Darragh Kirwan, Colm Dalton and James McGrath are also out injured.

The home team took a while to find their range early on, firing three wides and dropping another effort short in the opening five minutes, before asserting themselves.

Kevin Feely took on the responsibility and boomed over a two-pointer at the town end to open the scoring – and it cracked a seal.

Full-forwarwd Loakman found space at the top of the arc soon after and split the posts.

Clearly inspired, Brian McLoughlin then took on a two-point attempt from way out on the right wing and, again, an orange flag score was the result.

The exhibition of long-range scoring left Kildare 0-6 to 0-1 up after just eight minutes – and apparently ready to cut loose.

Wides continued to haunt the hosts though and they returned to their earlier wasteful ways with three more misses in quick succession.

Westmeath weren’t able to take advantage at the other end. Matthew Whittaker and Jonathan Lynam had two separate goal chances in the 10th and 17th minutes.

But both shots were blocked out for 45s and Loughlin could only convert one of them.

Still, when captain fantastic Wallace drilled a 20th minute point for Westmeath, it was back to a one-score game, 0-6 to 0-3.

Kildare did their best to create space around the arc for two-point attempts but couldn’t convert any more, finishing the half with eight wides. They went 21 minutes in the half without a score.

The Lilywhites were grateful to McLoughlin and Eoin Cully for slotting singles on the brink of half-time, giving them a 0-8 to 0-4 lead.

It was a better second-half, from both teams, full of energy and invention.

Kildare used the third quarter to put significant daylight between the teams. Loakman hit the point of the half when he sold his man a sumptuous dummy and screwed one over off the outside of his boot.

Kelly came on and netted within minutes, scoring from close range after a scrum in front of the posts.

With 44 minutes on the clock, Kildare led by 1-13 to 0-8 and looked all but Westmeath, beaten at this venue by the Lilywhites in last year’s Leinster championship, simply refused to accept defeat again.

And Wallace was the man who dragged them to a brilliant win, cutting in from the left and slamming to the net in the 48th minute to cut the deficit to just two.

Alex Beirne points for Kildare kept Westmeath at bay in the closing minutes but when Wallace and Loughlin closed out the game with two-point scores, it sealed a brave win for the Lake County, their first in this competition since 2019.

Westmeath scorers: Ronan Wallace 1-7 (3 tp), Luke Loughlin 0-8 (3 tp, 1 45), Danny McCartan 0-2, Senan Baker 0-1 (0-1f).

Kildare scorers: Alex Beirne 0-5 (1 tp, 1 free), Brian McLoughlin 0-4 (1 tp), Liam Kelly 1-0, Ben Loakman 0-3 (1 tp), Kevin Feely 0-2 (tp), Eoin Cully 0-1, Callum Bolton 0-1.

KILDARE

1. Cian Burke (Clane)

2. Harry O’Neill (Clane)

3. Padraic Spillane (Athy)

4. Ryan Burke (Caragh)

5. James Harris (Castlemitchell)

6. Eoin Lawlor (Naas)

7. Brian Byrne (Naas)

8. Kevin Feely (Athy)

9. Brendan Gibbons (Kilcock)

10. Brian McLoughlin (Clane)

11. Alex Beirne (Naas)

12. Callum Bolton (Sarsfields)

13. Sam Doran (Johnstownbridge)

14. Ben Loakman (Sarsfields)

15. Eoin Cully (Carbury)

SUBS

18. Liam Kelly (Milltown) for Doran (h/t)

20. Mick Spillane (Athy) for Lawlor (45)

25. Darragh Swords (Caragh) for P Spillane (53)

22. Daragh Mangan (Sallins) for Gibbons (57)

WESTMEATH

1. Jack Connaughton (Caulry)

4. Boidu Sayeh (Rosemount)

3. Charlie Drumm (The Downs)

6. Danny Scahill (Shandonagh)

2. Tadhg Baker (Caulry)

5. Ronan Wallace (Multyfarnham – Captain)

7. Jonathan Lynam (The Downs)

8. Harry Niall (Moate All Whites)

9. Ray Connellan (Athlone)

10. Senan Baker (Caulry)

11. Brian Guerin (Mullingar Shamrocks)

12. Brandon Kelly (Milltownpass)

13. Danny McCartan (St Loman’s)

14. Luke Loughlin (The Downs)

15. Matthew Whittaker (Tubberclair)

SUBS

17. Brian Cooney (Coralstown/Kinnegad) for Guerin (h/t)

18. Kevin O’Sullivan (The Downs) for Niall (h/t)

21. Robbie Forde (Moate All Whites) for Kelly (42)

23. Tom Molloy (Shandonagh) for McCartan (42)

24. TJ Cox (St Loman’s) for Senan Baker (42)

20. Jack Duncan (Milltown) for Lynam (52)

Referee: Kevin Williamson (Offaly).