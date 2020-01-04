Late goal seals victory for O'Connor's Kildare as Meath hit 4-16 against Laois

THERE WAS PLENTY of action in the last of the round-robin O’Byrne Cup games, with five ties down for decision in the Leinster pre-season competition.

The clash between Kildare and Carlow produced some late drama as Chris Byrne scored a goal at the death to snatch a win for Jack O’Connor’s charges.

The sides were level coming into the final minutes of normal time in IT Carlow, with John Treacy kicking a point for the Lilywhites to leave the scoreline reading 0-10 apiece.

But Byrne’s goal on 70 minutes ensured that Kildare brought their O’Byrne Cup campaign to a winning conclusion.

Meanwhile, Wicklow also grabbed a late goal to edge out Longford in their meeting in Aughrim. The visitors were leading 0-13 to 1-09 late in the second half when Chris O’Brien scored from the rebound when a shot from Dan Keane dropped short.

Wicklow were trailing by four points in the first half when Rory Finn converted a penalty to bring them back into the contest, followed by an equalising point from Mark Kenny.

The hosts were ahead by one point at half-time, but a Rian Brady free edged Longford in front in the 49th minute. The sides traded scores in a tense finish to the game with O’Brien’s goal proving to be decisive.

Longford will now prepare to meet Dessie Farrell’s Dublin in the O’Byrne Cup semi-final.

Meath finished off their O’Byrne Cup campaign with a 10-point win over Laois, with Shane Walsh, Sean Tobin, Jack O’Connor and Ronan Ryan all scoring goals.

Evan O’Carroll scored Laois’ only goal of the game as he finished with a personal tally of 1-6.

Offaly, who will face Westmeath in the other semi-final, inflicted an eight-point defeat on Wexford.

Mick Molloy hit the first goal of the game for Wexford in the first half before Offaly’s Cian Johnson hit the back of the net shortly after. Conor McNamee also scored a goal for the Faithful County on the way to victory.

Ronan Wallace netted for Westmeath to help them to a 1-13 to 0-11 win over Louth.

O’Byrne Cup Results

Carlow 0-10 Kildare 1-10

Wicklow 2-9 Longford 0-14

Offaly 2-12 Wexford 1-7

Louth 0-11 Westmeath 1-13

Meath 4-16 Laois 1-15

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!