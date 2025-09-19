It marks the third time in six years that Geelong have contested the Grand Final after their triumph in 2022 against Sydney Swans and defeat in 2020 against Richmond Tigers.
O’Connor will be appearing in his third final and aiming to becoming the first Irish player to win the AFL Premiership twice. He was joined by Portlaoise’s Zach Tuohy for the 2022 success, while Tadhg Kennelly had previously been the breakthrough victor in 2005 with the Sydney Swans. Mayo’s Mullin will be appearing in his first final.
Hawthorn had made the early running to be ahead 22-9 after the opening quarter, but Geelong edged in front 43-42 at the halfway mark, went in front 89-61 after the third quarter and ran out winners by a 30-point margin.
The second preliminary final takes place tomorrow morning (8.15am Irish time) with Collingwood facing Brisbane Lions.
Mark O'Connor and Oisin Mullin reach AFL Grand Final with Geelong Cats
MARK O’CONNOR AND Oisin Mullin have qualified for this year’s AFL Grand Final with Geelong Cats.
The Cats triumphed 115-85 against Hawthorn today at the MCG in the preliminary final, setting up a place in the showdown next Saturday 27 September.
Meath’s Conor Nash kicked a goal in defeat for Hawthorn, with Kerry’s O’Connor and Mayo’s Mullin both celebrating at the finish.
