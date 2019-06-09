This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Real Madrid youngster Odegaard slams Hegerberg's World Cup absence

Norway won their Women’s World Cup opener in the absence of the Ballon d’Or-winning striker.

By The42 Team Sunday 9 Jun 2019, 6:33 PM
26 minutes ago 2,247 Views 3 Comments
Ada Hegerberg opted out of Norway's World Cup campaign.
MARTIN ODEGAARD SAID the Norway women’s team “deserves better” in scathing criticism aimed at Ballon d’Or-winning striker Ada Hegerberg following her decision not to play at the Women’s World Cup.

Hegerberg has not represented Norway for the last two years and explained her reasons for not making herself available for the tournament in France, saying her experience at the 2017 European Championship left her “broken mentally”, while criticising the state of women’s football in Norway.

She described how playing for her country had left her feeling like “a worse player”, but Real Madrid midfielder Odegaard fired Hegerberg a broadside in a message on Instagram.

“Maybe you could find something better to do than to disturb the preparations of the national team for the World Cup,” said the Norway men’s international, who spent last season on loan at Vitesse.

“They have qualified on behalf of our country, one of the most important things that a soccer player can experience, and they have already received enough negative pressure. It’s not the time. The team deserves something better.”

Imago 20190607 Martin Odegaard celebrates after scoring in Norway's 2-2 draw with Romania on Friday. Source: Imago/PA Images

Norway became the first nation in world football to pay their male and female players equally in the aftermath of Hegerberg’s withdrawal.

In her absence, Martin Sjogren’s side got off to a superb start at the World Cup, beating Nigeria 3-0 courtesy of goals from Guro Reiten, Lisa-Marie Utland and Osinachi Ohale.

Sjogren praised the link-up play between Reiten and Caroline Hansen in his assessment of the game as he hailed his team’s ability to challenge for the World Cup without Hegerberg.

“We have these players we have, and we’ve worked so hard as a group to grow stronger every time we meet,” said Sjogren. “Caroline and Guro have been very good for us for a long time so I am not surprised these two made such a great performance.”

