O'Donovan and McCarthy power to double sculls world title

SKIBBEREEN DUO FINTAN McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan powered their way to a world title in Austria this afternoon.

The newly-formed partnership stormed to victory in the lightweight double sculls World Championship A final, posting a time of 6:37.28 that left Italy almost 2.5 seconds adrift while Germany took bronze almost four seconds back.

The Corkmen began at a steady pace, waiting until the second half of the race to take over the lead, and once they did there was no reeling them in.

McCarthy and O’Donovan, who sealed their Olympic berth on Thursday, paired up last month for the World Cup in Rotterdam. At that meet they had to settle for silver but went one better in Ottensheim today.

