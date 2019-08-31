This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
O'Donovan and McCarthy power to double sculls world title

The lightweight Corkmen took silver in Rotterdam last month, but went one better today.

By Sean Farrell Saturday 31 Aug 2019, 2:03 PM
7 minutes ago 405 Views 1 Comment
Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy celebrate in Ottensheim.
Image: Detlev Seyb/INPHO
Image: Detlev Seyb/INPHO

SKIBBEREEN DUO FINTAN McCarthy and Paul O’Donovan powered their way to a world title in Austria this afternoon.

The newly-formed partnership stormed to victory in the lightweight double sculls World Championship A final, posting a time of 6:37.28 that left Italy almost 2.5 seconds adrift while Germany took bronze almost four seconds back.

The Corkmen began at a steady pace, waiting until the second half of the race to take over the lead, and once they did there was no reeling them in.

McCarthy and O’Donovan, who sealed their Olympic berth on Thursday, paired up last month for the World Cup in Rotterdam. At that meet they had to settle for silver but went one better in Ottensheim today.

