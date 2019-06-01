Antrim prevail in seven-goal thriller to leave Offaly facing relegation to Christy Ring

Antrim 3-23

Offaly 4-17

Kevin Egan reports from Bord na Mona O’Connor Park

ANTRIM INFLICTED DEFEAT on Joachim Kelly in his first game as Offaly interim boss to leave the Faithful on the verge of relegation to the Christy Ring Cup.

Offaly have suffered defeat in each of their three Joe McDonagh Cup games so far and are rooted to the bottom of the table with a must-win game against Kerry left in the competition.

Both teams had a man sent-off in an entertaining clash and despite a spirited comeback in the closing stages, Offaly didn’t have enough to deny Antrim their second win of the campaign.

More to follow…

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here: