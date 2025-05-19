Offaly finish strong to land Leinster MFC title and end Louth's treble dream

Offaly 2-20

Louth 3-14

Paul Keane reports from Cedral St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge

GOALKEEPER JACK RYAN emerged as Offay’s last gasp hero with back-to-back stoppage time two-pointers to secure a dramatic Leinster MFC title success.

The Faithful were considerable underdogs before the trip to neutral Newbridge and trailed by four points with three minutes of normal time remaining.

At that stage, it looked as if Louth would remarkably secure all three of Leinster football’s flagship titles having already taken the senior and U20 crowns.

Offaly players celebrate with the Fr. Larry Murray Trophy. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

But an Offaly side beaten by nine points by Louth in their group last month refused to relent and produced a thrilling final few minutes to secure a first title since 1989.

In all, Offaly outscored Louth by 0-8 to 0-1 in the closing minutes with Ryan’s first two-pointer, in the 62nd minute, putting them a point ahead and his second, in the 65th minute, stretched the gap to three.

Ryan fired over four two-pointers in total, all from long-range frees, while the side beaten in their first two games this season impressively finished the game with three two-pointers in a row.

Eamon Maher scored Louth’s other late two-pointer as they dominated the possession in the concluding minutes for a famous win.

Tony Furey top scored for Offaly with 1-6 while Dylan Dunne blasted the early goal that kept them in the game despite a strong first-half from Louth.

Johnny Clerkin’s Louth led by 0-11 to 1-6 at half-time with 0-8 of that tally coming from star forward Connell Kelly.

Louth’s Jack Martin with Charlie Duffy of Offaly. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

The son of former Louth senior player and manager Colin Kelly came into the game with 2-40 and added another 0-9.

But he still somehow finished on the losing side despite three second-half Louth goals from Oisin Reidy, Jack Martin and Cillian McQuillan.

Martin’s 37th minute goal left Louth five ahead and they were still four clear when McQuillan hit the net from a penalty in the 52nd minute, 3-13 to 2-12.

But it was all downhill from there for Louth who were suckered by a gallant Offaly.

All is not lost for Louth as both teams will advance to the All-Ireland quarter-finals.

Offaly scorers: Tony Furey 1-6 (0-5f); Jack Ryan 0-8 (4 tpf); Dylan Dunne 1-1; Cian McNamee, Eamon Maher 0-2 (tp); Darragh Stewart 0-1.

Louth scorers: Connell Kelly 0-9 (3 tpf, 2f); Cillian McQuillan 1-2 (1-0 pen); Oisin Reidy 1-1; Jack Martin 1-0; Michael McGlew 0-2.

Offaly:

1. Jack Ryan (Doon)

4. Cormac Farrell (Edenderry)

3. Tomas Carroll (Erin Rovers)

2. Caden O Beirne (Tullamore)

5. Patrick Duffy (Tullamore)

6. Tadhg Kelly (Kilclonfert)

7. Eoin Rouse (Tullamore)

8. Eamon Maher (Ferbane)

9. Charlie Duffy (Edenderry)

10. Cathal Weldon (Bracknagh)

11. Dylan Dunne (Clara)

12. Arron Daly (Clonbullogue)

13. Tony Furey (Edenderry)

14. Cian McNamee (Rhode – Captain)

15. Ruairi Woods (Belmont)

Subs:

20. Darragh Stewart (Tullamore) for Weldon (39)

19. Cian Duffy (Doon) for Daly (43)

Louth:

1. Senon Connolly (Roche Emmets)

4. Rian Hickey (Mattock Rangers)

2. Finn McEneaney (St Josephs)

3. Ciaran Titley (Stabannon Parnells)

5. Michael McGlew (St Fechins)

6. Tadhg Devaney (Glyde Rangers)

7. Conor Marron (St Mochtas)

8. Tom Maguire (Westerns)

9. Cillian McQuillan (St Finbarrs)

10. Oisin Reidy (St Josephs)

11. Andrew O’Reilly (St Finbarrs – Captain)

15. Connell Kelly (Dreadnots)

12. Niall McCreesh (St Finbarrs)

14. Jack Martin (Westerns)

13. Cian Rooney (Ardee St Mary’s)

Subs:

20. Conal Mannion (St Kevins) for McCreesh (53)

19. Senan Hoey (St Brides) for Rooney (57)

Referee: James Foley (Carlow).

