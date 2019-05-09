Dublin county senior winner included in Offaly side to face Meath

KILMACUD CROKES FORWARD Shane Horan has been included in John Maughan’s Offaly side to take on Meath in the Leinster SFC round 1 on Sunday.

Horan helped Crokes to the Dublin SFC title last October and declared for Offaly under the parentage rule earlier this year.

He features in an attack that also includes Rhode club man Niall McNamee, who cut short his inter-county retirement to rejoin the set-up this year.

Horan, Cathal Mangan and Patrick Dunican are the championship newcomers in the Offaly side.

The Meath team will be named on Saturday morning.

Offaly

1. Patrick Dunican (Shamrocks)

2. Declan Hogan (Tullamore)

3. Eoin Rigney (Rhode)

4. David Dempsey (Ballycommon)

5. Cian Donohoe (St Brigid’s)

6. Johnny Moloney (Tullamore)

7. Niall Darby (Rhode)

8. Eoin Carroll (Cappincur)

9. Peter Cunningham (Bracknagh)

10. Shane Horan (Kilmacud Crokes)

11. Anton Sullivan (Rhode)

12. Cathal Mangan (Kilclonfert)

13. Bernard Allen (Tubber)

14. Niall McNamee (Rhode)

15. Ruairi McNamee (Rhode)

