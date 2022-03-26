Membership : Access or Sign Up
Ogbene, Knight and Robinson handed starts for Ireland's clash with Belgium

Seamus Coleman captains the side, while Caoimhin Kelleher is in goal as expected.

By Paul Fennessy Saturday 26 Mar 2022, 4:05 PM
33 minutes ago 1,748 Views 0 Comments
Jason Knight has been handed a start.
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Evan Treacy/INPHO

JASON KNIGHT, Callum Robinson and Chiedozie Ogbene are among the players to feature in Ireland’s starting XI against Belgium today.

Belgium, meanwhile, have fielded an experimental line-up, having left most of their experienced players out of the squad.

Leicester’s Youri Tielemans and Michy Batshuayi, who is currently at Besiktas on loan from Chelsea are among the notable names to be included in their starting XI.

 

