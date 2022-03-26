Ogbene, Knight and Robinson handed starts for Ireland's clash with Belgium

JASON KNIGHT, Callum Robinson and Chiedozie Ogbene are among the players to feature in Ireland’s starting XI against Belgium today.
Seamus Coleman captains the side, while Caoimhin Kelleher is in goal as expected.
Belgium, meanwhile, have fielded an experimental line-up, having left most of their experienced players out of the squad.
Leicester’s Youri Tielemans and Michy Batshuayi, who is currently at Besiktas on loan from Chelsea are among the notable names to be included in their starting XI.
STARTING XI | Ireland v Belgium— FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 26, 2022
Robinson, Ogbene & Knight all start as Seamus Coleman captains the side for the FAI Centenary match at the @AVIVAStadium 👏
Caoimhin Kelleher starts in goal 👐#COYBIG | #WeAreOne | #WeAre100 pic.twitter.com/NuiQBUM0ZU
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
1️⃣1️⃣ 💪 Our first game of 2022. 🙌🇧🇪 #SelectedbyPwC #DEVILTIME #IRLBEL pic.twitter.com/qFqhxduBXf— Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) March 26, 2022
COMMENTS