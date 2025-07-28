Advertisement
More Stories
Oisín Mullin in action for Geelong Cats. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeAussie Rules

Former Mayo star Oisín Mullin commits future to Geelong Cats

The 25-year-old has signed a deal that keeps him Down Under until at least 2027.
1.11pm, 28 Jul 2025

OISÍN MULLIN HAS committed his future to Geelong Cats by agreeing a contract extension until the end of the 2027 AFL season.

The former Mayo GAA star has been with the Victoria club since switching codes in 2021.

A former All Star and Young Player of the Year, Mullin has gradually established himself as a key figure across half back and midfield.

The 25-year-old has played 18 games so far this season and executive general manager Andrew Mackie praised Mullin for how he has adapted to life and the demands Down Under.

“Oisín has shown enormous growth in a short space of time and continues to impress us with his work ethic and willingness to learn,” Mackie said.

“As with all our Irish players, we understand the enormity of the decision to move to Australia, we love having Oisín as part of our program and we can’t wait to see him play an important role for us over the next two years and beyond.”

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie