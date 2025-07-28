Former Mayo star Oisín Mullin commits future to Geelong Cats

OISÍN MULLIN HAS committed his future to Geelong Cats by agreeing a contract extension until the end of the 2027 AFL season.

The former Mayo GAA star has been with the Victoria club since switching codes in 2021.

A former All Star and Young Player of the Year, Mullin has gradually established himself as a key figure across half back and midfield.

The 25-year-old has played 18 games so far this season and executive general manager Andrew Mackie praised Mullin for how he has adapted to life and the demands Down Under.

Advertisement

“Oisín has shown enormous growth in a short space of time and continues to impress us with his work ethic and willingness to learn,” Mackie said.

“As with all our Irish players, we understand the enormity of the decision to move to Australia, we love having Oisín as part of our program and we can’t wait to see him play an important role for us over the next two years and beyond.”