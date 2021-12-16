Oisin Murphy relinquishes licence to ‘focus on rehabilitation’

OISIN MURPHY HAS relinquished his riding licence with immediate effect and will engage “fully with medical support”, the champion jockey and the British Horseracing Authority have announced in a joint-statement.

The ruling body revealed it conducted a “detailed investigation” after being made aware of a possible breach of coronavirus protocols by Murphy related to travel in September of last year.

The BHA said it subsequently issued three alleged charges and a hearing in front of an independent disciplinary panel was arranged to take place on 10 December.

But after receiving submissions from Murphy’s legal team regarding his welfare, and Murphy stating he had decided to relinquish his licence, the BHA said it had agreed to postpone the hearing to a later date.

A statement read: “Prior to the hearing the BHA received submissions from Mr Murphy’s legal team regarding his welfare, which were supported by medical evidence, and stated that Mr Murphy had made a decision to relinquish his Flat jockeys’ licence whilst he engages fully with medical support.”

Murphy – crowned champion for the last three seasons – also returned two positive tests for alcohol on the racecourse this year – at Chester in May and at Newmarket in October. These matters will also be heard at the same time as the alleged breach of coronavirus protocols.

Murphy, 26, said in a statement: “On returning from abroad last September in 2020 I failed to follow the Covid protocol set out by the BHA. In breaking these rules, and attempting to mislead the BHA, I’ve let my governing body down, along with trainers, owners, staff, sponsors and family for which I wish to apologise.

“In addition to this there have been two racecourse incidents linked to alcohol during 2021. It became obvious to me and to everyone else that I needed to seek serious help.

“In recognition of this I have relinquished my licence and will now focus on my rehabilitation. I am grateful to the BHA for agreeing to postpone the disciplinary hearing until I have been able to take these steps.

“Whether I deserve it or not, many kind people have stood by me and I really appreciate their support. I’m deeply embarrassed and regret my actions.”