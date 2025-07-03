The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Champion jockey Oisin Murphy pleads guilty to drink driving offence
MULTIPLE CHAMPION JOCKEY Oisin Murphy has admitted drink driving after he crashed his car into a tree earlier this year.
The 29-year-old appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday afternoon where he pleaded guilty to one count of driving a motor vehicle while over the prescribed limit of alcohol.
He was not asked to plead on another count of failing to cooperate with a preliminary test at the roadside.
The four-times champion was charged by postal requisition on 19 June after he drove his grey Mercedes A Class off the road and into a tree in Hermitage, Berkshire, at about 12.05am on 27 April.
He was officially charged on the Thursday of Royal Ascot week, when he rode a double courtesy of Arabian Story and Never So Brave. He ended the showpiece meeting with five winners in total.
