Thursday 30 September 2021
Murphy suffers facial injury in dramatic Salisbury incident

Reigning champion needed stitches, but planning swift return ahead of big weekend.

By Press Association Thursday 30 Sep 2021
Image: PA

OISIN MURPHY EXPECTS to be fit to ride Chrono Genesis in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe after escaping serious injury in a nasty incident on Thursday.

The dual champion was set to partner newcomer Oasis Gift in the opening event at Salisbury, the first division of the William Hill Play Responsibly British EBF Novice Stakes.

However, the juvenile took off across the paddock after Murphy got the leg-up, before jinking near to the parade ring exit and dislodging his partner.

The rider hit the plastic railing at the edge of the paddock and while he was able to walk into an ambulance, he gave up his remaining mounts and went to hospital for a thorough check up.

While he needed stitches in a split lip, Murphy said: “All is good.

“I’ll be back tomorrow at Ascot, the championship is important to me.”

Murphy is chasing a third straight title, but William Buick is hot on his tail.

It was almost a case of history repeating itself, as Oasis Gift’s dam Siren’s Gift did something very similar on the eve of the 2006 Derby with Martin Dwyer. Dwyer was deemed fit enough to ride at Epsom and duly won the big one on Sir Percy.

In a post on Twitter, Murphy passed on his thanks to medical staff.

He wrote: “Thanks to all the medical staff @salisburyraces + the hospital @NHSEnglandLDN.

“I’ve had a few stitches to my lip + face. I’ve been discharged already. Very grateful to their work and all the kind messages.”

Press Association

