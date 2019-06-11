This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 11 June, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Chelsea youngster completes €10 million move to Serie A

The 22-year-old Ola Aina will join Torino on a permanent deal after impressing during a season-long loan.

By The42 Team Tuesday 11 Jun 2019, 9:55 PM
53 minutes ago 5,116 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4678390
Ola Aina in action for Chelsea in 2017.
Image: Adam Davy
Ola Aina in action for Chelsea in 2017.
Ola Aina in action for Chelsea in 2017.
Image: Adam Davy

OLA AINA IS to leave Chelsea for Torino on a permanent deal after impressing during a season-long loan at the Serie A club last term, the Blues have confirmed.

The 22-year-old defender made 30 league appearances as Torino finished seventh, scoring his first goal for the club in a 1-0 win over Udinese in February.

An FA Youth Cup and UEFA Youth League winner during his time at the Chelsea academy, Aina made just three Premier League appearances for the London side, all of which came in his second season as a senior professional as Antonio Conte guided them to the Premier League title.

He was loaned out to Hull City during Conte’s second season at the club and was a regular starter for the Tigers, making 44 appearances. It was during that spell that he was called up to earn his first full cap for Nigeria.

Torino have opted to take up their option to sign Aina at the end of his loan spell, as president Urbano Cairo confirmed recently, and will pay a reported €10 million to land the right-back, who is preparing to represent Nigeria at the Africa Cup of Nations this summer.

A statement on Chelsea’s official website confirmed Aina is set to leave the club he joined at the age of 11.

“Everyone at Chelsea Football Club would like to thank Ola for his services and we wish him the best of luck for the next stage in his career,” it read.

Aina’s departure means Cesar Azpilicueta and David Zappacosta are the only right-backs in the Chelsea squad. As the club are banned from signing players in the next two transfer windows, 19-year-old Reece James is expected to compete for a starting spot after an impressive season on loan at Wigan.

Meanwhile, other young players returning from loan spells, such as Tammy Abraham, Kurt Zouma and Mason Mount, could also play a role in the Stamford Bridge side’s campaign.

Chelsea will at least see one fresh face arrive this summer in Christian Pulisic, who signed in January but finished the season on loan at Borussia Dortmund.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie