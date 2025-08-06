Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms FAI approach for Ireland job

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER has confirmed he was approached by the FAI to take the Ireland job during the search for Stephen Kenny’s successor.

The former Manchester United legend faces Kenny’s St Patrick’s Athletic in the Uefa Conference League tomorrow, as manager of Turkish side Besiktas.

At today’s pre-match press conference, Solskjaer revealed that the FAI “asked me if I wanted to be their coach”.

The 42 reported the approach — and subsequent decline — last summer, understanding the job was his if he wanted it.

“We had some good conversations but in the end it didn’t turn out that way,” Solskjaer told The Irish Examiner today.

“I am very happy where I am now . . . we had some good chats.”

Explaining the situation to a Turkish translator, the former United manager and player continued:

“Stephen Kenny is the coach of St Patrick’s (Athletic), he was the coach of Ireland before, and after him, the Irish FA asked me if I wanted to be their coach.”

Heimir Hallgrímsson was appointed as Kenny’s successor following a protracted search last July. He leads Ireland into World Cup qualification next month.

St Pat’s and Besiktas go head to head in the first leg of their Conference League third round tie at Tallaght Stadium tomorrow [KO 7.45pm].

Solskjaer arrives under pressure amid reports linking ex-Liverpool player Nuri Sahin and former Manchester City boss Roberto Mancini to his job.