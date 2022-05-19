Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 19 May 2022
Advertisement

FA investigating video showing apparent stamp by Oli McBurnie on Forest fan

The incident occurred when fans invaded the pitch at the City Ground.

By Press Association Thursday 19 May 2022, 7:59 AM
51 minutes ago 857 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5767946
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

THE FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION is investigating video footage which appears to show Sheffield United’s Oli McBurnie stamping on a Nottingham Forest fan.

The incident occurred when fans invaded the pitch at the City Ground after Forest had beaten the Blades on penalties in the second leg of Tuesday night’s Sky Bet Championship play-off semi-final.

A video circulating on social media shows McBurnie, sidelined through injury, tangling with a supporter who had fallen to the ground.

Forest fans had poured on to the pitch in celebration after their side’s penalty shootout win secured their place in the play-off final at Wembley.

The FA confirmed that it was aware of the footage and was looking into it, while Nottinghamshire Police said they were also investigating.

Inspector Andy Wright said: “We have been made aware of a video circulating on social media showing a possible altercation where a Forest fan can be seen on the ground following the play-off semi-final.

“We have now started an investigation into this incident.

“The person in question has not yet reported the incident, but we would urge them to come forward along with any other persons who may have witnessed the incident or have video footage so we can establish the full circumstances.

“We would particularly appeal to the owner of the original footage to make contact.”

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

Neither Sheffield United or Forest have commented on the incident.

On Wednesday night, McBurnie responded to a message on Twitter, posted by a Blades fan, which said: “Wish that video was in full context – looks more like he was trying to step over him with one bad leg! Could be wrong!”

McBurnie endorsed the tweet with a “100” emoji – taken to mean he agreed 100 per cent – but said nothing else.

He also ‘liked’ a tweet posted by Blades’ assistant kit man Adam Geelan, which said: “Fan illegally enters the pitch provokes and tries to push Rian (Brewster) he defends himself and the kid falls on Oli’s broken foot can clearly see there’s no stamp, ridiculous post especially when stewards and police were stood there watching it happen and was left to ourselves to defend.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie