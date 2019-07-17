This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Oliver Dingley eliminated in semi-finals at World Diving Championships

Dingley needed a top-12 finish to book his place in Thursday’s final.

By Niall Kelly Wednesday 17 Jul 2019, 10:24 AM
1 hour ago 687 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4727800
Dingley: couldn't replicate his earlier form.
Image: Mark Schiefelbein
Dingley: couldn't replicate his earlier form.
Image: Mark Schiefelbein

IRELAND’S OLIVER DINGLEY missed out on a place in the 3m springboard final at the FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

The Rio 2016 Olympian impressed during Wednesday’s preliminary session, comfortably securing his progress to the semi-finals by finishing 10th out of 57 divers.

Dingley scored well with both his reverse three-and-a-half somersaults tuck and his forward four-and-a-half somersaults tuck as he racked up a total of 417.95 points.

He stuck to the same six dives for his semi-final programme but, needing a top-12 finish for a place in Thursday’s final, he could not replicate his earlier form and finished 18th with 358.95 points.

Dingley will return to action on Saturday when he dives with team-mate Clare Cryan in the mixed 3m synchro.

