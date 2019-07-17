Oliver Dingley eliminated in semi-finals at World Diving Championships

IRELAND’S OLIVER DINGLEY missed out on a place in the 3m springboard final at the FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

The Rio 2016 Olympian impressed during Wednesday’s preliminary session, comfortably securing his progress to the semi-finals by finishing 10th out of 57 divers.

Dingley scored well with both his reverse three-and-a-half somersaults tuck and his forward four-and-a-half somersaults tuck as he racked up a total of 417.95 points.

He stuck to the same six dives for his semi-final programme but, needing a top-12 finish for a place in Thursday’s final, he could not replicate his earlier form and finished 18th with 358.95 points.

Dingley will return to action on Saturday when he dives with team-mate Clare Cryan in the mixed 3m synchro.

