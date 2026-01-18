Glasner expected to see out remainder of Crystal Palace deal after outburst – reports

CRYSTAL PALACE HAVE opted to stick with manager Oliver Glasner until the end of the season, according to reports in England.

Glasner, who confirmed last week he will leave Selhurst Park when his contract expires in the summer, launched a scathing attack on club chiefs following his side’s 2-1 defeat at Sunderland on Saturday.

But despite speculation that it could bring his successful term to an abrupt end, Palace are understood to have allowed the Austrian to see out his contract.

Glasner claimed his players were being “abandoned” after learning that captain Marc Guehi, who was left of the trip to the Stadium of Light, was close to agreeing a move to Manchester City.

“We’re selling our captain one day before a game. First time I heard about it was 10.30am yesterday,” Glasner said.

“All they said was everything was prepared, we had to change everything. Nobody told us. You then have to stand in front of the group telling them the captain doesn’t play tomorrow.

“Your heart gets torn out twice in a season, one day before a game with (Eberechi) Eze in the summer and Guehi now.

“It’s tough to say why, but that’s how it feels right now. We feel that we are being abandoned, no support, playing with 12/13 players for weeks now and the bench just kids.”

Crystal Palace have been contacted for comment.