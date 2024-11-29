Ollie Campbell presents jerseys to record-breaking Healy and Ireland

LAST NIGHT AT the Shelbourne Hotel in Dublin, one legend of Irish rugby presented a special jersey to another man who will become a legend of the game in Ireland.

The great Ollie Campbell was invited in by Andy Farrell for an important occasion as 37-year-old loosehead prop Cian Healy gets set to win his record-breaking 134th cap for Ireland.

Healy equalled Brian O’Driscoll’s record a couple of weekends ago but he will set a new one when Farrell’s men take on Joe Schmidt’s Wallabies tomorrow afternoon, which also serves as the celebration of the IRFU’s 150th anniversary.

Clearly, this shouldn’t have been a tough week for Farrell to rally his players but it helped to have Campbell come into camp last night.

The former out-half won 22 caps for Ireland from 1976 to 1984. He’s well-known as one of the nicest people in Irish rugby, as well as a treasure trove of the history of the game on this island.

He’s also a Belvedere College old boy, with Healy following in his footsteps there. Making tomorrow all the more fitting an occasion for Healy is that his Ireland debut came 15 years ago in November 2009 against the Wallabies in Croke Park.

“It’s huge, it’s a huge privilege for us all,” said Farrell yesterday.

“We’ve Ollie Campbell coming in this evening presenting the one-off jerseys we’re going to use. They’re beautiful jerseys, aren’t they?

“So it’s a privilege for us because we talk about our history a lot in this type of position when it comes around on our shift.

“The 150th anniversary is a special place for us and then you combine it with what’s happening there with Cian.

“What a story, playing his debut 15 years ago against Australia, it’s fitting for both the union and for Cian and his family, so a privileged type situation for us all to be involved.”

Andy Farrell expects a big performance from his team. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Healy isn’t someone who looks for the limelight, but Farrell said it’s only right for Ireland to honour him again this week.

“We couldn’t make any more fuss if we tried than what we did two weeks ago, but we’ll try our best anyway,” said the Ireland boss.

“It’s special for him and his family. We’ll try and be a little bit creative.”

Farrell hopes that the big occasion will bring out the best in his players.

He insisted once again that the fact he will begin his role as British and Irish Lions coach after his game has no bearing on how determined he is to end the campaign with a third Irish win from four games.

Farrell is confident that he’s leaving Ireland in good hands as Simon Easterby steps up in his absence, but he stressed that tomorrow is simply about his team ending their autumn with their most convincing display to date.

“Our best performance of the autumn and maybe more, hopefully,” said Farrell when asked what he wants to see.

“That’s what you’re always wishing for, isn’t it, to progress. Australia are certainly progressing.

“We feel that the occasion, the importance of everything that we put on, trying to kick on in any type of series is enough for us to see the best of ourselves.”

Farrell believes the Wallabies have rediscovered their DNA under Schmidt, who has made them “unbelievably difficult to play against” as well as bringing more structure to their game.

Joseph-Aukuso Sua'ali'i at Wallabies training. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

The Ireland head coach said it’s a brilliant test for his team and he’s excited for his midfield to go up against a fellow rugby league convert in 21-year-old Joseph-Aukuso Suaalii.

The Aussie outside centre has enjoyed an impressive start to life in union and will be a key threat for Ireland to deal with tomorrow.

“The best is yet to come, I would have thought,” said Farrell.

“For everyone that’s seen him play league, you all know he’s a special talent. His idol there is Israel Folau and he certainly looks like Israel Folau in his heyday, doesn’t he?

“He’s only going to get better but he’s certainly a confident kid who backs himself and looks like he’s having a good time as well.”