Boost for Cork City ahead of season restart as Arsenal allow Olowu to return

Joseph Olowu will be back in a Cork City shirt when the 2020 season resumes.

CORK CITY HAVE reached an agreement with Arsenal to extend the loan of Joseph Olowu until the end of the amended League of Ireland season.

Despite City’s struggles early in the 2020 campaign, Olowu made a good impression after making a temporary switch to the Leesiders.

He went back to London when the campaign was paused in March due to Covid-19, and his initial loan was due to expire in June. However, the Turner’s Cross side confirmed today that the 20-year-old centre-back will return.

“Joseph came in quite late, but he was one of our better performers in the opening games of the season,” said City boss Neale Fenn. “We were pleased with how he was doing and felt he was progressing well but, as everyone knows, everything then ground to a halt.

“We’ve had a number of conversations with Arsenal during the shutdown and they were very pleased with how he had been doing here, so they were happy for him to stay and try to continue the progress he had made in those first few games.”

Cork City will hope that Olowu can help the club to avoid relegation after they lost four of their opening five fixtures. The season is scheduled to restart on 31 July, with 13 games remaining for Fenn’s side to retain their Premier Division status.

Olowu, who has featured regularly for Arsenal at U23 level, said of his return to Cork: “I was enjoying my time at the club when the season was suspended. Everyone made me feel very welcome at the club and I felt I was settling in well.

“It has been a frustrating few months, but I am very pleased that this is all sorted and I can focus on getting back on the pitch with the club for the rest of the season.”

