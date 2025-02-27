Healy, Murray and O'Mahony to retire from Ireland duty after Six Nations

IRELAND’S CIAN HEALY, Conor Murray and Peter O’Mahony will all retire from Test rugby following this year’s Six Nations.

O’Mahony and Healy will both retire from professional rugby at the end of the season, while Murray is set to pursue a playing opportunity abroad following the conclusion of his Munster contract in July.

All three players have won over 100 Test caps for Ireland, winning five Six Nations titles and two Grand Slams.

Next week’s round four meeting with France in Dublin is now set to be their final home appearance. Ireland close their Six Nations campaign away to Italy on 15 March, where Simon Easterby’s side will be hoping to clinch an historic third successive Six Nations title.

O’Mahony debuted for Ireland in 2012 and has won 112 caps, and played the full 80-minutes against Wales last weekend. Last year he captained Ireland to the Six Nations title.

The Corkman is also a Test lion and has made 193 appearances for Munster, winning two Celtic League/URC titles.

Healy will retire as Ireland’s most-capped player, having surpassed Brian O’Driscoll when coming off the bench during the 150th Anniversary Test against Australia at Aviva Stadium last November.

The Leinster prop has featured in two of Ireland’s three Championship wins this season, and is currently on 136 Test caps. He is also Ireland’s most capped player in the Six Nations on 66 appearances.

Healy, 37, debuted for Ireland against Australia at Croke Park in 2009 and has won five Six Nations title, played at three Rugby World Cups and toured with the British and Irish Lions in 2013.

The Clontarf man is also Leinster’s all-time appearance holder, and has won four European Cups, a European Challenge Cup and seven Celtic League/Pro12/Pro14/URC titles to date with the Province.

Murray has won 123 caps since making his Test debut against France in 2011, sitting joint fourth in Ireland’s most capped list alongside Rory Best and only behind Healy, O’Driscoll and Ronan O’Gara.

The Munster player has been part of five Six Nations-winning teams and last weekend’s Triple Crown success in Cardiff was his fourth in green. The 35-year-old also featured for the British and Irish Lions on three Tours in 2013, 2017 and 2021. He has made 199 appearances to date for Munster, winning two Celtic League/URC titles.

Commenting on today’s announcement, IRFU Performance Director David Humphreys said: “It is always a sad time when a player decides to move on, but I would like to pay tribute to all three players and thank them for their outstanding contribution to Irish rugby over many years.

“It goes without saying that Peter, Cian and Conor are legends of not just Irish rugby, but Irish sport, and have each made a significant contribution to the success of Irish rugby for more than 15 years.

“There is still so much to play for with Ireland and their provinces and we will mark their careers at an appropriate time in the near future. Knowing each of them, their focus will be on finishing the season on a high, but their influence will endure for many years to come.”

Interim Ireland Head Coach Simon Easterby added: “Since joining the Ireland coaching team back in 2014 it has been a privilege to work with Peter, Cian and Conor. They have each played a huge role in the success of Irish rugby over the course of their careers and they continue to inspire their teammates around them.

“Watching how openly they engage with players in their own position and continue to add value around the set-up is testament to their collective character and they are also adding real value on the pitch.

“Knowing each of the guys, they will be focused on achieving even more success this season and we are determined as a group to end their careers with Ireland on a high over these last two rounds.”