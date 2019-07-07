This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Sunday 7 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

One of the favourites for the Africa Cup of Nations seal quarter-final spot

Algeria will face either Ivory Coast or Mali in the last eight after seeing off Guinea.

By The42 Team Sunday 7 Jul 2019, 10:29 PM
1 hour ago 2,049 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4714784
Riyad Mahrez (C) leads Algeria celebrations against Guinea.
Riyad Mahrez (C) leads Algeria celebrations against Guinea.
Riyad Mahrez (C) leads Algeria celebrations against Guinea.

RIYAD MAHREZ SCORED a fine goal as Algeria beat Guinea 3-0 in the Africa Cup of Nations last 16.

Djamel Belmadi’s side, yet to concede a goal in the 2019 finals, made light work of their opponents in front of a sparse crowd in Cairo.

Youcef Belaili broke the deadlock 24 minutes in with a precise finish and Mahrez made the win safe in expert fashion before the hour mark, with Adam Ounas adding gloss to the scoreline following a swift counter-attack.

Algeria allowed only one shot on target throughout the match as they underlined their credentials as one of the favourites for the title, their chances having grown following the shock exits for Morocco and host nation Egypt.

Baghdad Bounedjah missed a golden chance to open the scoring 20 minutes in, side-footing over the bar after bringing down Adlene Guedioura’s cross just six yards from goal.

Bounedjah made amends four minutes later, though, collecting Belaili’s pass and flicking the return into his path, allowing the Esperance forward to slot past goalkeeper Ibrahim Kone.

Mohamed Camara stung the hands of Rais M’bolhi with a fierce strike, but Guinea’s resistance effectively ended 57 minutes in, when Mahrez expertly eased away from Issiaga Sylla before sending Kone the wrong way.

Substitute Ounas completed the scoring by blasting home from 12 yards out after Youcef Atal crossed low from the right, meaning Algeria will head into a quarter-final against either Ivory Coast or Mali in confident fashion.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie