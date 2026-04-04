Holders Wexford fall to Sligo in All-Island Cup opener as Galway down Peamount

Results – Women’s All-Island Cup

Group A

Sligo Rovers 2-0 Wexford

Group B

DLR Waves 1-0 Lisburn Rangers

Galway United 4-0 Peamount United

Group C

Treaty United 3-2 Cliftonville

Athlone Town 2-0 Cork City

Group C

Bohemians 1-3 Glentoran

Waterford 2-4 Shelbourne

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HOLDERS WEXFORD OPENED their All-Island Cup title defence with a 2-0 loss at Sligo Rovers, while 2023 and 2024 champions Galway United got off the mark with a 4-0 win against Peamount United.

American winger Cara Jordan scored in each half as the Bit O’Red took control of Group A, ahead of Shamrock Rovers’ trip to Linfield tomorrow.

Galway sent out a statement of intent with a comprehensive win at Eamon Deacy Park; the only team with a 100% record in the early stages of the Women’s Premier Division starting one of the two cup competitions on a high.

The Tribe scored three in the first half: Ceola Bergin bagged a brace, which included a 13th-minute penalty, with Aoibhin Donnelly on target in between. Aoibheann Costello also got on the scoresheet in the second period.

DLR Waves won the other game in Group B, Keelin Dodd’s first-half goal the difference as they beat Lisburn Rangers 1-0 at UCD Bowl.

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Women’s Premier Division sides dominated in Group C, with Treaty United and Athlone Town coming out on top.

Ireland U19 star Madison McGuane was at the double for Treaty before Cliftonville hit back through Carla Devine. Ciara Breslin quickly restored the Limerick side’s two-goal lead, but Lucy Kelly set up a nervy finish.

The goal that opened the scoring for Athlone Town 👊



ATH 1-0 COR



📺 Watch live on LOITV pic.twitter.com/YwwdObj8ra — LOI Women (@LoiWomen) April 4, 2026

And Melissa O’Kane and Madie Gibson scored in either half as back to back League of Ireland champions Athlone Town beat Cork City 2-0.

The Midlanders have bounced back from John Sullivan’s shock departure last month to remain unbeaten in all competitions. Brian Shelley is in interim charge as the club continue their recruitment process for a new manager.

In Group D, Shelbourne beat Waterford 4-2 and Bohemians suffered a 3-1 defeat to Glentoran.

Isabel Walsh opened the scoring as the hosts took an early lead at the RSC, but Maeve Wollmer’s quick-fire double – including a stunning solo effort – saw Shelbourne hit the front after the break.

Wonderful solo goal from Maeve Wollmer 👏 pic.twitter.com/aMFz9B1rDd — League of Ireland (@LeagueofIreland) April 4, 2026

Leah Doyle (free-kick) and Rachel Graham (directly from a corner) put Shels 4-1 up before Aisling Mahony pulled one back for Waterford.

Similarly, substitute Alanna McEvoy scored a late consolation goal for Bohemians at Dalymount Park, after Aimee Kerr, Demi Vance and Rachel Rogan moved Women’s Premiership champions Glentoran into the ascendancy.

New Ireland call-up Aoibhe Brennan didn’t feature for Bohs, having this week been named in Carla Ward’s squad for the upcoming double-header against Poland.

The All-Island Cup, which sees teams from the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland face off, was founded in ’23.