BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 7°C Thursday 15 October 2020
Advertisement

Opening round of six-under puts Pádraig Harrington in contention at Scottish Championship

Europe’s Ryder Cup captain is in a tie for fourth.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 15 Oct 2020, 8:52 PM
6 minutes ago 121 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5234789
Pádraig Harrington on the 10th tee.
Image: PA
Pádraig Harrington on the 10th tee.
Pádraig Harrington on the 10th tee.
Image: PA

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON ENJOYED a promising start today at the inaugural Scottish Championship, carding a 66 that leaves him within four strokes of the lead after the opening round.

Harrington produced seven birdies – including four in his last seven holes – to finish for the day on six-under. The only blotch on his scorecard was a bogey on the par-five third.

The outright leader is Spain’s Adrian Otaegui, who conjured up an impressive bogey-free round of 62 that featured 10 birdies.

Harrington, who tees off for his second round at Fairmont St Andrews at 8.20am tomorrow, is in a tie for fourth place alongside English trio Chris Paisley, Aaron Rai and Garrick Porteous.

Leading the pursuit of Otaegui are England’s Matt Wallace and Bryce Easton of South Africa, both of whom are three shots adrift of the pace-setter on seven-under.

Further down the leaderboard, Jonathan Caldwell sits on two-under, Gavin Moynihan is level par, while Cormac Sharvin and Niall Kearney languish just below the projected cut on two-over and three-over respectively.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie