Opening round of six-under puts Pádraig Harrington in contention at Scottish Championship

PÁDRAIG HARRINGTON ENJOYED a promising start today at the inaugural Scottish Championship, carding a 66 that leaves him within four strokes of the lead after the opening round.

Harrington produced seven birdies – including four in his last seven holes – to finish for the day on six-under. The only blotch on his scorecard was a bogey on the par-five third.

The outright leader is Spain’s Adrian Otaegui, who conjured up an impressive bogey-free round of 62 that featured 10 birdies.

Harrington, who tees off for his second round at Fairmont St Andrews at 8.20am tomorrow, is in a tie for fourth place alongside English trio Chris Paisley, Aaron Rai and Garrick Porteous.

Leading the pursuit of Otaegui are England’s Matt Wallace and Bryce Easton of South Africa, both of whom are three shots adrift of the pace-setter on seven-under.

Further down the leaderboard, Jonathan Caldwell sits on two-under, Gavin Moynihan is level par, while Cormac Sharvin and Niall Kearney languish just below the projected cut on two-over and three-over respectively.