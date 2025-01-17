Osaka retires injured as Sabalenka and Alcaraz both progress

DEFENDING CHAMPION ARYNA Sabalenka was pushed to the limit in setting up an Australian Open showdown with talented teenager Mirra Andreeva on Friday while Carlos Alcaraz dropped a set before surging into the last 16.

Also on day six in Melbourne, men’s second seed Alexander Zverev staked his claim for a first major title with a third straight-sets victory.

Women’s number one Sabalenka was made to work hard behind a faltering serve before beating Denmark’s Clara Tauson in the third round on Rod Laver Arena.

Sabalenka was broken four straight times at the start of the match but found her groove to win 7-6 (7/5), 6-4 after more than two hours of attritional tennis.

“I’m just super happy that I was able to just stay in the game and I was able to push myself, honestly, to the limit to get this win,” said Sabalenka, who is chasing a rare third Melbourne title in a row.

Her win puts her into a clash against highly rated 17-year-old Andreeva, the 14th seed, who beat Poland’s 23rd seed Magdalena Frech in three sets.

Russia’s Andreeva announced her burgeoning talent by beating Sabalenka in the quarter-finals at Roland Garros last year.

Alcaraz, who raced into the last 32 for the loss of just 12 games, suffered a wobble in the third set against Portugal’s unseeded Nuno Borges.

But the Spanish third seed, who has won four majors but never been beyond the quarter-finals in Melbourne, regained his focus to ease through 6-2, 6-4, 6-7 (3/7), 6-2.

Germany’s Zverev also booked his place in the second week of the opening Grand Slam of the year with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win over Britain’s Jacob Fearnley.

Zverev came into Melbourne at a career-high number two ranking and has not dropped a set in three matches at the tournament.

In other women’s draw early action, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova swept past Germany’s Laura Siegemund, who stunned Zheng Qinwen in the second round, 6-1, 6-2.

The Russian 27th seed will face Croatian 18th seed Donna Vekic for a place in the quarter-finals.

Vekic outlasted another Russian, 12th seed Diana Shnaider, 7-6 (7/4), 6-7 (3/7), 7-5 in the day’s first match on Margaret Court Arena

Seventh seed Jessica Pegula, the US Open finalist last year, takes on Serbia’s Olga Danilovic.

– © AFP 2025