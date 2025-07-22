Farrell stakes Test claim as spirited FNP put Lions to the collar

BY THE TIME the clock finally went into the red at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium, one team couldn’t wait to get the ball off the pitch. Their hosts would have loved to keep playing as their efforts to snatch what would have been a famous victory ultimately came up short.

Following weeks of largely forgettable midweek games, this display from the First Nations & Pasifika XV [FNP] was the type of tetchy, hard-fought contest this tour has so desperately lacked.

It had threatened to be a totally different type of contest, with the FNP falling 14-0 behind after just 11 minutes.

That sluggish, sloppy start suggested the Lions could be set for another high-scoring victory to go alongside the 48-0 dismissal of the AUNZ Invitational XV earlier this month.

Instead the FNP settled to deliver the most spirited performance we’ve seen from any home side on this tour. Tighthead Taniela Tupuo was superb, while flanker Charlie Gamble was the best player on the pitch. Joe Schmidt will have watched on and surely considered adding some fresh faces to his Wallabies squad.

A hastily stitched together team had plenty of motivation. This was the invitational side’s first ever game, and for some extra bite, Pete Samu took part in the warm-up after being forbidden for playing in the game by the Lions.

Even with another win to their names, it wasn’t as easy to pick through the positives for the Lions, who saw their setpiece come under pressure and struggled in the face of an aggressive defence as Toutai Kefu’s team pinched a number of intercepts.

Many of those on the pitch today knew it was their last, and in some instances only, outing of the tour in the red jersey. Some might even be back at home in their own beds by the time’s Saturday’s second Test rolls around.

Jamie Osborne will be happy with his night’s work, marking his Lions debut with two tries. The Leinster centre – who missed out on the initial squad but was called in as cover – was busy throughout, his four clean breaks the highest of any player. He was also tested in the air and in defence as part of a new-look centre combination with Owen Farrell.

Jamie Osborne competes for the ball with Kurtley Beale. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Like Osborne, Farrell was a late call-up to this tour but always looked to have a strong chance of featuring in the Test games. Captaining the Lions today, the Saracens man had some quality moments in the 12 shirt and will now be pushing for a place in Saturday’s matchday 23.

Farrell was the creative source for Osborne’s opening try, producing a clever chip off his weaker left foot to put FNP on the back foot, with his midfield partner winning the footrace to score.

Tempers flare between British and Irish Lions' Owen Farrell and First Nations and Pasifika XV's Charlie Gamble (left) Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Farrell’s second try assist of the game came in the second period, the 33-year-old’s smart show-and-go removing the final FNP defender from the equation to set up Duhan van der Merwe for a simple finish.

Those two assists were the highlight moments but he offered so much more. He was a vocal presence on the ref mic and was a calm head when the Lions needed a leader, showed his experience by constantly making smart decisions on the ball, often stepping in as first receiver.

On a night when FNP were generally more aggressive and physical than their visitors, Farrell Sr will also have enjoyed the sight of Owen leading the charge into the pile-up that preceded Tristan Reilly’s yellow-card for a shoulder on Blair Kinghorn.

In his 20th game as a Lion, and first as captain, Farrell Jr showed exactly why he could still have a big role to play in the Test series.

A starting berth may be too much of an ask given Farrell put in an 80-minute shift here, but he would certainly be a quality addition to the bench in the 22 shirt. Andy Farrell faced some criticism for calling his son into this tour but on today’s evidence, Owen’s inclusion in Saturday’s squad would be fully merited.