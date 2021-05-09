Ireland's Shodipo scores to help Oxford clinch final League One play-off place

OLAMIDE SHODIPO OPENED the scoring as Oxford United beat Burton Albion 4-0 and dramatically clinched the final League One play-off place.

Oxford started the day a point behind Portsmouth with their promotion fate out of their own hands.

Former Ireland U21 international Shodipo, who is on loan at the Us from QPR, settled any early nerves when he headed home in the 10th minute.

Matt Taylor, Elliot Lee and Sam Winnall followed up Shodipo’s opener to ensure that Oxford kept up their part of the bargain with a comfortable win.

And they then faced an anxious wait before their play-off place was confirmed thanks to Accrington Stanley’s 1-0 win over Pompey.

With Hull City and Peterborough United taking the two automatic promotion spots, Oxford will now face third-place Blackpool in the two-legged play-off semi-finals while Sunderland face Lincoln City in the other semi.

Elsewhere, Troy Parrott was on the scoresheet as Ipswich Town beat Fleetwood Town 3-1 at Portman Road.

