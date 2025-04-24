'This is serious stuff' - Arsenal leading chase for teenage Rovers talent Ozhianvuna

STEPHEN BRADLEY HAS confirmed that a transfer for Victor Ozhianvuna is “down the line”, with Arsenal leading the chase.

The talented Shamrock Rovers academy graduate made his Premier Division debut this season and only turned 16 in January.

Arsenal are the club leading the race to sign him, with several more in the Premier League and in Europe still hoping to land the teenager.

It is the level of interest that means a new League of Ireland record transfer is set to be made following the €2 million fee Tottenham Hotspur agreed to pay St Patrick’s for Mason Melia back in February.

“I know we’ve had several clubs, several big clubs from around Europe, who have been in discussions with us and have talked to Stephen [McPhail] and I know those discussions are down the line with a lot of those clubs,” said Rovers manager Stephen Bradley today, speaking ahead of their league clash with Shelbourne tomorrow night.

“We know he’s wanted and we know he’s a special talent and hence why all the top ones around Europe want him.

“I know those discussions are ongoing and Stephen has had a lot of detailed discussions regarding that, I imagine it’s something that will happen in the near future.”

Under post-Brexit rules, Ozhianvuna cannot join a UK club until he turns 18.

“Victor is a kid who trusts us, he trusts the information that he gets,” said Bradley. “Like I said, he’s a special talent, wherever is decided for Victor, we’ll back.

“But I think he understands the value of being here and playing here and learning here, and I’ve no doubt that will be the case going forward.

“Like I said, we’re obviously very aware that there’s a lot of serious interest in him and it’s right down the line with a lot of them, which is only natural when you have that talent.

“Talk about genuine interest, 100% it’s genuine. The discussions that these clubs are having with Stephen are right down the line, this isn’t a phone call, ‘how’s things?’

“This is right down the line financials here. So this is serious stuff.”

Ozhianvuna is full-time with Rovers, and made his Premier Division debut in the league defeat to Bohemians at the Aviva Stadium in February.

“Victor just wants to play the game, whether it’s in the car park in Tallaght Stadium, he just wants to play, every week he’s annoying me to play for the U17s or U20s when he doesn’t play for us,” continued Bradley. “Because we’ve had a heavy schedule, we haven’t been able to do that. You’re trying to mind him but he just wants to play, Victor.”