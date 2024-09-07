Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Jordan Love had to be helped from the field late on. Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF/AP/Alamy Stock Photo
NFL

Packers' nightmare start as €200m quarterback suffers late injury in Eagles defeat

The Eagles beat the Green Bay Packers 34-29 in Sao Paulo — the first regular season NFL match to be played in South America.
10.39am, 7 Sep 2024
695
1

THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES made history as they held off the Green Bay Packers 34-29 to win the first NFL match played in South America.

Debutant Saquon Barkley grabbed three touchdowns in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in a match which saw momentum change throughout.

The Packers suffered a late blow as quarterback Jordan Love, in his first start since signing a $220 million (€198m) four-year extension, was helped from the field as he tried to engineer a late comeback.

Barkley, who arrived from divisional rivals the New York Giants in the summer, caught an 18-yard pass from Jalen Hurts early in the second quarter to put the Eagles ahead after two Brayden Narveson field goals for the Packers in the opening period.

Jayden Reed responded with a touchdown run from 33 yards, the pair exchanging running scores – Reed from 70 yards just 23 seconds after Barkley’s second touchdown – before the break, the Packers going in 19-17 ahead.

Hurts threw for 278 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, five of his completions to AJ Brown who put the Eagles back in front with a 67-yard touchdown.

Christian Watson responded from two yards, Barkley going in from the same distance to give the Eagles a 31-26 lead entering the final quarter.

Narveson cut the gap from 26 yards, but Jake Elliott responded with a field goal 27 seconds in time and Love, who threw for 260 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, could not create one last lead change.

Author
Press Association
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie