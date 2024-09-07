Packers' nightmare start as €200m quarterback suffers late injury in Eagles defeat

THE PHILADELPHIA EAGLES made history as they held off the Green Bay Packers 34-29 to win the first NFL match played in South America.

Debutant Saquon Barkley grabbed three touchdowns in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in a match which saw momentum change throughout.

The Packers suffered a late blow as quarterback Jordan Love, in his first start since signing a $220 million (€198m) four-year extension, was helped from the field as he tried to engineer a late comeback.

Barkley, who arrived from divisional rivals the New York Giants in the summer, caught an 18-yard pass from Jalen Hurts early in the second quarter to put the Eagles ahead after two Brayden Narveson field goals for the Packers in the opening period.

Jayden Reed responded with a touchdown run from 33 yards, the pair exchanging running scores – Reed from 70 yards just 23 seconds after Barkley’s second touchdown – before the break, the Packers going in 19-17 ahead.

Hurts threw for 278 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, five of his completions to AJ Brown who put the Eagles back in front with a 67-yard touchdown.

Christian Watson responded from two yards, Barkley going in from the same distance to give the Eagles a 31-26 lead entering the final quarter.

Narveson cut the gap from 26 yards, but Jake Elliott responded with a field goal 27 seconds in time and Love, who threw for 260 yards with two touchdowns and an interception, could not create one last lead change.